Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Preview, Expert Picks and Predictions

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 18

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Odds for Week 18

The Jaguars are 6.5-point favorites and -280 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 40. The Jaguars' team total is 23.5 points while the Titans' team total is 16.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars are 8-8 while averaging 24 points while allowing 21 per game. The 7-9 Titans are scoring 17.5 points per game and giving up 21 per contest.

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Picks This Week

The winner of this game wins the AFC South. That will result in the victor securing the No. 4 seed in the AFC and a home playoff game. In addition, should the Jaguars lose, they still can earn the No. 7 seed if scenarios break right for them during the Sunday games. These teams are going in different directions coming into this game. The Titans have lost six straight while the Jaguars have won their last four.

Although the Titans rested Derrick Henry and other starters last week, at least four of the offensive linemen who started the season for them are on injured reserve. They also have five of their early-season defensive starters on injured reserve while other starters have been playing through injury.

For the Jaguars, aside from losing starting left tackle, Cam Robinson, to injured reserve, the team comes into this game mostly in good health.

Jaguars vs. Titans Opponent Best Bet: Jaguars over 23.5 team total and Jaguars -6.5.

Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction

Obviously, the Titans will try to ride Derrick Henry as far as he can take them. However, the offensive line injuries have caught up to them, and they have struggled to provide Henry with consistent room to run. Defenses that have stacked the box on him have had varying levels of success in slowing the entire offense. Jacksonville has a solid run defense and an excellent pass rush. Not only will they slow Henry down, but quarterback Joshua Dobbs will likely be under heavy pressure all day, which will result in plenty of punts.

When the Jaguars have the ball, they won't have to worry much about a once-formidable pass rush. The Titans' pass rush has been slowed due to key injuries. Meanwhile, their secondary struggles to cover wide receivers well. Since Tennessee can still hold up against the run, look for Jacksonville to turn Trevor Lawrence loose, and he'll have little issue carving this defense up through the air.

Prediction: The Jaguars should win this game 27-16.