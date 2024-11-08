NFL Betting
Jeff on VSiN: Week 10 Spreads

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on November 8, 2024 8:40AM EST

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff joins host Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's "Cashing Out" for their weekly debate of NFL Spreads & Moneylines. Jeff and Joe discuss favorable NFL wagers heading into Week 10. To start, they disagree over the 49ers Buccaneers game. Could Philly destroy the Cowboys? Watch the full segment below for all their advice.

Starting next week, Jeff will appear on Joe's "Cashing Out" show on VSiN every Wednesday at roughly 10:15pm PT.  Check it out!

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
