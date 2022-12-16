This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

While there are a lot of names in the NFL MVP race, one player that is climbing contention mountain is Joe Burrow.

Burrow and the Bengals opened the 2022 NFL season with a 0-2 start and 2-2 through the first four games. However, it should not have been a surprise to anyone. Burrow underwent an appendicitis procedure in late July, forcing him to miss most of training camp and all of the preseason.

Once Burrow regained his form, the Bengals morphed into that team that made a Super Bowl run a year ago. Since that 2-2 start, the Bengals are 7-2, winners of five consecutive games.

Joe Burrow MVP Odds Update - Can Burrow Win NFL MVP?

As it stands, those looking to get in on NFL betting can get Joe Burrow at the third-best odds to win NFL MVP. While Burrow has led the Bengals to a 9-4 record through Week 15, he has done so with erratic offensive line play and injuries to both Joe Mixon and Ja'Marr Chase.

Even Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst, and Tyler Boyd have all missed time through this run, but Burrow has the elite tools to overcome adversity. While Burrow sets the table with wins, he is also bringing the numbers. He is third in the NFL in passing yards (3685) and second in passing touchdowns (27) with a 102.7 QBR.

With four games left on the schedule, it won't be easy for Burrow. He gets the Buccaneers and Patriots on the road in Weeks 15 and 16 while closing out the regular season against the Bills and Ravens at home.

If Burrow runs the table, he will make a tremendous case to win the NFL MVP award with victories over Brady, Bill Belichick's defense, Josh Allen, and a potential division clincher over Baltimore.

Can Joe Burrow Win NFL MVP?

Yes. Joe Burrow can certainly win the NFL MVP award this season. Leading a top team in the NFL and backing it up with elite numbers, all while overcoming adversity, you can make the case that Burrow is the most valuable player in the NFL.

