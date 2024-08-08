Draft Strategy: 2024 King’s Classic Preview

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Aside from the Pro Football Hall of Fame being the greatest possible venue for a draft, the 'people' is what makes fantasy football great. This will be my seventh year drafting in the Jim Brown division. Not only do I draft against some of the greatest analysts in the business, but I have become friends with them over the years. Sure, the draft is all business, but this group is comfortable poking fun at each other throughout the draft. This year, I will be drafting against Bob Harris, Dave Richard, Jeff

Every year since the league's 2018 inception, I make the trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio to draft on that hallowed ground. Aside from the draft, Bob Lung created the Fantasy Football Expo, which has made this event a 'can't miss' for fantasy football fanatics. The weekend has many events. Examples are a poker tournament, a flag football tournament, nightly parties, karaoke, countless drafts, including the King's and Queen's Classic, and, of course, the Expo itself. Everyone is welcome to attend this event. Information and tickets can be found at TheFantasyFootballExpo.com .

We all have that one league that has a special place in our hearts. Sometimes, these leagues are with friends. For others, competing in a destination setting, like Las Vegas, makes that fantasy football experience incredible. I play in many leagues, but when asked which is my favorite, there is no hesitation when I say, 'The King's Classic.'

2024 King's Classic Preview

We all have that one league that has a special place in our hearts. Sometimes, these leagues are with friends. For others, competing in a destination setting, like Las Vegas, makes that fantasy football experience incredible. I play in many leagues, but when asked which is my favorite, there is no hesitation when I say, 'The King's Classic.'

Every year since the league's 2018 inception, I make the trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio to draft on that hallowed ground. Aside from the draft, Bob Lung created the Fantasy Football Expo, which has made this event a 'can't miss' for fantasy football fanatics. The weekend has many events. Examples are a poker tournament, a flag football tournament, nightly parties, karaoke, countless drafts, including the King's and Queen's Classic, and, of course, the Expo itself. Everyone is welcome to attend this event. Information and tickets can be found at TheFantasyFootballExpo.com .

Aside from the Pro Football Hall of Fame being the greatest possible venue for a draft, the 'people' is what makes fantasy football great. This will be my seventh year drafting in the Jim Brown division. Not only do I draft against some of the greatest analysts in the business, but I have become friends with them over the years. Sure, the draft is all business, but this group is comfortable poking fun at each other throughout the draft. This year, I will be drafting against Bob Harris, Dave Richard, Jeff Ratcliffe, Scott Pianowski, Pat Daugherty, Matt Harmon, JJ Zachariason, Brian Drake, Jody Smith, Colby Conway, Pat Fitzmaurice, Greg Kellogg, Dennis Clausen, Kevin Tompkins and Adam Krautwurst.

If this was just a typical 12-team draft with basic lineup settings, luck could play a bigger factor than I'd like. But the King's Classic has added elements to make this league extremely challenging. First, when we moved to a 14-team league in 2019, it immediately made the draft pool dry up. Also, in addition to starting one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers and a tight end, we also have three flex spots. The roster depth needed to field a great team is very tough to come by. If that isn't enough, there are four IR spots where players can be stashed. The waiver wire is so picked over by Week 4 that the second page of free agents includes players who are no longer in the NFL.

Most of us have won our share of leagues over the years. Winning is an expectation for any accomplished fantasy player. Despite the wins over the years, I rarely remember them. That said, the King's Classic is different. This is a league that if you win, as I did in 2021, it goes on the social media profile without hesitation. Also, league champions get a belt from TrophySmack. Although I think it would be cool to wear the belt, I prefer to display it in my media background.

The King's Classic includes two drafts. We start with the snake draft. After a short lunch break, we then have our auction draft. As fun as the snake draft is, there is nothing like being in an auction with a group of fantasy analysts. Good luck getting value on that sleeper who was seemingly flying under the radar. In this league, four other participants are coveting the same player and willing to pay up to get him.

2024 King's Classic Draft Strategy

As a former champion who was unable to repeat the feat since that win, I am hungry to get back to the top. Although easier said than done, there are a few strategies I recommend others consider in their toughest leagues.

Instead of a top-250 draft board, list each position (QB, RB, WE, TE) in separate columns. That will allow you to see when the tiers dry up and a particular position needs to be addressed.

'Get your guys!' In the sharpest of leagues, if there are players you feel will put you over the top, don't be shy about drafting them earlier than usual in the snake draft or paying the extra dollar or two in the auction.

Be aware of positional runs. Especially in a 14-team league, quarterbacks and running backs thin out very quickly. Make it a priority to address them if you want strong players at those positions.

Live coverage of the draft will be on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio, channel 87, starting at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 10. I will also post a recap article after the King's Classic is completed. If you make it out to Canton for the weekend make sure to find me and introduce yourself. Those who attend are certain to have a memorable weekend.