Locker: In-Game Fantasy Contests and More

For a new twist on fantasy football and DFS, check out what Locker brings to the table. It is the world's first live fantasy football league. Let's dig into this exciting new format and highlight the ways to get in on the action.

Locker Contests

What makes Locker stand out from the competition is the ability to participate in a live game. Rather than setting a lineup for an entire game before it starts, Locker allows you to get into the live action with their contests.

Locker offers Primetime and Blitz 50-50 contests that correspond with weekly NFL games. In both of these contests, you have the ability to predict player performances live in a game. It is on a drive-by-drive basis for the entirety of a quarter or a full half of an NFL game. Predictions can be made any time prior to the start of a drive. Each contest starts with the first new possession of a game half or quarter. It ends upon the conclusion of the last drive of the same game half or quarter.

A Blitz 50-50 is a quarter-long contest that corresponds with a specific NFL game. These contests pay out 1.8x your entry fee if you finish inside the top 50 percent of the leaderboard. A Primetime contest is a half-long contest that corresponds with a specific NFL game. Primetime contests allow users to make pregame picks which are half-long predictions. They also allow predictions regarding upcoming drives.

There are a couple of interesting wrinkles to these contests. First, there is a 2X Boost that is a powerup that can be used once per contest. When selected for a drive, you will earn double the points for that round for correct answers.

Another interesting wrinkle is Hotstreaks. Hotstreaks are activated after answering two consecutive questions correctly. Once activated, you will receive a multiplier on the points that you receive after every correctly answered question. The Hotstreaks multiplier will increase for every consecutive correct answer. Once a question is answered incorrectly, the Hotstreak is deactivated. The good news is, a Hotstreak can be activated multiple times per contest.

Locker Leagues

These leagues are season-long competitions that combine your top scores in Locker Games to create league scores. The league members with the highest scores at the end of the regular season will win their league. There are both free-to-play leagues and pay-to-play leagues. Leagues can be made private by their commissioner, so get your friends together and join today.

Locker Picks

For those looking to participate in Pick 'Em contests, Locker has you covered. It's as simple as picking more or less for your favorite players' stats. Think that Patrick Mahomes will surpass 1.5 touchdown passes in his game? Select more. If you also like Tyreek Hill to finish with more than 94.5 receiving yards in his matchup, select more for that option, too. The more picks that you combine, the higher the potential payout. You can win up to 100x your entry fee. Locker has Pick 'Em options for the NFL, NBA, MLB and more.

The RotoWire League

RotoWire has partnered with Locker to form the RotoWire League. Compete head-to-head with RotoWire analysts and fellow fans by predicting the outcomes of upcoming drives during the NFL season to win. Improve your league score by earning points based on your performance in any live contest that you play. The RotoWire League runs throughout the regular season. At the end of the NFL season, the top performers in the league will win cash prizes.

