Locker Week 11 Picks

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 11

Darnell Mooney less than 57.5 receiving yards vs. Broncos

Mooney has been on a hot streak the past three weeks, posting between 86 and 96 yards in each contest. Matchups played a large part in his recent success, as Mooney excelled against flawed defenses of the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Saints. This week should be very different, as Atlanta will face the incredible pass defense of the Broncos. Denver's defense has a stellar trio of cornerbacks, while also applying significant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. When Kirk Cousins is under pressure, the Atlanta passing game tends to disappear. Mooney is the receiver most likely to be negatively impacted on the Falcons this week.

Calvin Ridley less than 54.5 receiving yards vs. Vikings

Another player who has been on fire lately is Calvin Ridley. In each of the last three games, Ridley has recorded at least 73 receiving yards. It's unlikely the hot streak continues this week against Minnesota. While the Vikings don't have great cornerbacks, Minnesota is excellent at presenting confusing looks for opposing quarterbacks, which makes this a troubling matchup for Will Levis. As a result, Ridley is in line for a down game.

George Pickens more than 66.5 receiving yards vs. Ravens

Since Russell Wison took over at quarterback, George Pickens has proven to be a star. In each of the three games this duo has played together, Pickens has produced at least 74 receiving yards. The streak should continue against a Ravens defense that has been terrible against the pass. Baltimore is coughing up 199 yards per game to wide receivers, which is easily the worst in the league. Since teams struggle to run against the Ravens, Pickens should be a big part of the game plan and easily eclipse 66.5 receiving yards.

Josh Jacobs more than 67.5 rushing yards vs. Bears

After some early-season struggles, Jacobs has gotten on track recently. Jacobs has tallied at least 76 rushing yards in three straight games, which included matchups against tough Detroit and Houston run defenses. Jacobs will have an easier matchup in Week 11, as he'll face a Bears defense that has struggled to stop the run. Chicago allows 111 rushing yards per game, which is in the bottom-10 in the league. The Bears have a great pass defense, so the best way to attack Chicago is on the ground. Jacobs should see heavy volume and sail past 70 yards.

Jonathan Taylor more than 88.5 rushing yards vs. Jets

In four of the last six games, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for at least 103 yards. In the two games the star failed to do so, Taylor had 88 yards against the Steelers and 48 yards against Minnesota. Both of those defenses have been elite against the run. Taylor will face a Jets defense that has given up 109 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs, which is the ninth most in the league. Another advantage for Taylor is that Anthony Richardson is back at QB. Having a mobile quarterback should provide Taylor extra room to run. The Colts star running back could post another 100-yard performance.

Kareem Hunt more than 64.5 receiving yards vs. Bills

Hunt hasn't been the most efficient runner for the Chiefs this season, but the veteran back has seen heavy volume with at least 21 carries in four of the last five games. Additionally, Hunt has posted at least 69 yards in four of six games. This week, Hunt will face a Buffalo defense that gives up 21.6 carries and 100.7 yards per game to opposing running backs. The Bills rarely stack the box with defenders, which is in contrast to a Chiefs team that often puts two and three tight ends on the field to overpower opposing defenses. Hunt should flirt with 20 carries, which is more than enough for him to reach 70 yards.

