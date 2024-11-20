Locker Week 12 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 12

A.J. Brown more than 73.5 receiving yards vs. Rams

The star receiver has recorded at least 84 yards in all but two games this season, one of which he left early due to injury. Brown will face a Rams defense that has no cornerbacks who should be expected to contain him. The main reason the Los Angeles defense has had success is their emerging pass rush. Don't expect the Rams to put much pressure on Jalen Hurts against the elite offensive line of the Eagles. Brown has a great chance to reach 100 yards.

Rachaad White more than 20.5 receiving yards vs. Giants

Rachaad White has been targeted at least six times in four consecutive games. In those high-target games, the running back has reached at least 38 receiving yards in each outing. Since Tampa Bay will be facing a Giants defense that has an excellent pass rush, Baker Mayfield will likely need to use the screen game to ease the pressure. New York has given up the 11th-most receiving yards to opposing running backs. In half of their games, an opposing RB has reached at least 20 receiving yards. White should have at least one or two chunk gains on receptions to post more than 20 yards through the air.

Cade Otton less than 53.5 yards vs. Giants

New York has given up 33.2 yards per game to opposing tight ends, which is the fewest in the league. The only tight end to reach 50 yards against the Giants was Zach Ertz, but that was way back in Week 2. Cade Otton had his only three games with more than 53 yards in Weeks 7-10, which coincided with an increased role due to the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle). With Evans expected to return this week, it's unlikely that Otton will maintain the 10-target average he enjoyed in the last four games.

DJ Moore more than 47.5 yards vs. Vikings

DJ Moore failed to reach 34 yards during a rough stretch Weeks 6-10, but he bounced back against the Packers last week. In the first game after the Bears fired their offensive coordinator, Moore was targeted seven times, resulting in a 62-yard effort. This week, the Bears will play the Vikings. Minnesota sends a lot of blitzes at opposing quarterbacks, but that leaves their weak cornerbacks vulnerable. Look for the receiver to pile up yards after the catch. Moore should have his second solid game in a row.

Saquon Barkley more than 94.5 rushing yards vs. Rams

The only time Saquon Barkley failed to reach 108 rushing yards in the last five games was in a blowout win against Dallas. In that game, the superstar played just 32 snaps. Barkley will be running behind an elite Eagles offensive line that should overwhelm the Rams run defense. On the season, Los Angeles has coughed up at least 90 yards to David Montgomery, James Conner, D'Andre Swift and Alexander Mattison. Obviously, Barkley is a huge step above the class of running backs that have already shredded this defense. Barkley should keep rolling in a favorable matchup.

