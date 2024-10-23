Locker Week 8 Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Here are some of my favorite More or Less options for Week 8:

Javonte Williams, RB, DEN - More than 60.5 yards vs Panthers

In the last four weeks, Javonte Williams has had three easy matchups. In each of those games, the running back has posted at least 61 rushing yards. Last week, the Broncos got their excellent run-blocking right tackle, Mike McGlinchey back from injured reserve. In that game, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries. This week's matchup against the Panthers should benefit Williams. Carolina has coughed up at least 71 rushing yards to a running back in six of seven games. Look for Williams to shred this defense for at least 70 yards.

DJ Moore, WR, CHI - More than 56.5 yards at Commanders

DJ Moore has posted at least 78 yards in two of Chicago's last four games. In addition, the receiver is averaging eight targets per game. Moore will face a Commanders defense that has one of the worst cornerback groups in the league. Also, Washington applies very little pressure on opposing QBs. In terms of production allowed, Washington's defense has given up at least 76 yards to an opposing receiver on seven occasions. Don't forget that Moore torched this defense for 230 yards when he faced them last year. When all of these factors are considered, Moore should be in line for a big game.

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL - Less than 249.5 passing yards vs. 49ers

Facing the 49ers has not been a positive experience for Dak Prescott. The quarterback has faced San Francisco in each of the last two seasons. Unfortunately, Prescott has posted yardage totals of 153 and 206 in those two outings. This year, the 49ers have been much better against the pass than the run. The Niners defense has held opposing quarterbacks to 221 or fewer yards in five of seven games. Behind a struggling offensive line, Prescott has passed for 221 yards or fewer in two of the last three games. Expect Prescott's outcome to be similar to his recent history against San Francisco.

Joe Burrow, QB, CIN - More than 252.5 passing yards vs. Eagles

This number looks like a trap for those targeting "more" on Joe Burrow's passing yardage. The veteran passer has only had more than 252 yards in three of seven games. This week, though, the Bengals face an Eagles defense that is excellent against the run but weaker against the pass. Both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have massive advantages over the Philadelphia cornerbacks. The Eagles have faced only two solid quarterbacks this season, and the defense gave up at least 260 yards to the opposing quarterback in both of those games.

Drake Maye, QB, NE - Less than 210.5 passing yards vs. Jets

Drake Maye has been fun to watch in his first two NFL starts. The rookie has had impressive totals of 243 and 276 passing yards. In those games, Maye faced the weak pass defenses of the Texans and Jaguars. Facing the Jets will be a different challenge. Not only has New York held four of seven opponents to fewer than 203 passing yards, but the Jets also held the Patriots to 120 passing yards in Week 3. Coming off a pair of tough losses, the Jets will likely suffocate New England's weak offensive lines and wide receivers.

Josh Allen, QB, BUF - More than 233.5 passing yards vs Seahawks

Now that Josh Allen has Amari Cooper, the entire Buffalo passing attack will be opened up. We began to see that in Week 7 when Allen threw for a season-high 323 yards against Tennessee. Although the quarterback has failed to pass for 233 yards in five of seven games, Allen has an excellent matchup this week. The Bills will face a Seahawks defense that has given up at least 236 passing yards to each of their last four opponents. Among the group of successful passers against Seattle was Daniel Jones and the Falcons' duo of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix. Allen is in a smash spot this week.

