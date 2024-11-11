NFL Odds, Picks and Predictions: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 10

The Miami Dolphins (2-6) travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (4-4) in an inter-conference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins sit a disappointing 4th in the AFC East, while the Rams rank in 3rd in the NFC West. This matchup looks like a tough one for the Rams as several offensive lineman remain out with injuries.

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

Dolphins +3.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook -119) / Rams -2.5 (FanDuel -115)

Dolphins ML (Caesars +126) / Rams ML (Fanatics -140)

Total OVER 48.5 (bet365 -110) / UNDER 49.5 (Fanatics -115)

The Rams opened as -1.0 home favorites, and money came in on the home favorite, pushing the line up to -3.0 at its peak before dipping back tp -2.5. The total opened 47.5 and has steadily increased to a high of 51.0 before ticking back down as low as 47.5 before settling at 49.0.

The majority of the bets (75%) have come in on the Rams, while the handle (77%) has also come in on the Rams which reflects where the "sharp" money has played it. There is a 12% difference on bets versus handle.

The total has money on the Under at 64% of total bets, and 58% of the handle. There is a 6% percent difference on the Under for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Rams have received 67% of the bets and 75% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Dolphins - FS Jevon Holland (Q), WR Tyreek Hill (Q), OT Austin Jackson (O), OL Isaiah Wynn (O)

Rams - RT Rob Havenstein (O), RG Kevin Dotson (Q), LT KT Leveson (O), LG Steve Avila (O)

Dolphins vs. Rams Betting Picks

Both teams when fully healthy would probably rate about even, but the Rams have significant issues on the offensive line. I think that leads to Matthew Stafford taking multiple sacks and that may result in turnovers for the Dolphins defense, or at worst give them the edge in starting field position.

The Rams have won 3 in a row, but the Dolphins are just a different team with Tua Tagovailoa. I like catching this Tua led offense for the Dolphins (provided Tyreek Hill plays) in the dome on turf against the Rams.

You can grab the full 3 points on DK with some juice or just go Dolphins ML. Another play I like is the Dolphins team total in the first half. They will need to get to 13, 14, or 17 as 11 and 12 are dead numbers. 13 is the most likely (touchdown and two field goals).

Dolphins vs. Rams Best Bet: Dolphins +3.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook -119)

Secondary Bet : Dolphins Over 10.5 points 1H (DraftKings Sportsbook -110)

Dolphins vs. Rams Prediction

The Dolphins still have playoff hopes in the mediocre AFC and need this game to keep their season alive. This was a difficult handicap because of the difference between how the Dolphins have played with Tua and without, but also the Rams have had wide receiver injuries and now significant issues on the offensive line. I like the Dolphins in a very tight game that could come down to the wire as it did last Monday.

Dolphins 30, Rams 27