New York Giants vs.Pittsburgh Steelers : Week 8Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 8

The New York Giants (2-5) travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers (5-2) in an inter-conference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Giants are 4th in the NFC East, while the Steelers are in 1st in the AFC North. This matchup looks like it will produce a very low scoring game as both defensive lines will put major pressure on the opposing quarterbacks.

We have tons of great NFL betting promos available right now. Take advantage of this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to bet and get up to $1000 in bonus bets

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds for Week 8

Giants +6.0 (Caesars -105) / Steelers -5.5 (ESPN BET -122)

Giants ML (BetMGM+225) / Steelers ML (BetRivers -265)

Total OVER 36.5 (DraftKings -108) / UNDER 36.5 (Fanatics -105)

The Steelers opened as -4.0 road favorites, but money came in on the home favorite, pushing the line up to -6.5 at its peak before dipping back to -6.0. The total opened 42.5 and has steadily dropped while now sitting at 36.5 in most spots.

The majority of the bets (83%) and handle (77%) have come in on the Steelers. The total reflects "public" money on the Under at 56% of total bets, and 34% of the handle. There is a 22% percent difference on the Under for bets versus handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, as the Steelers have received 93% of the bets and 90% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Giants - LT Andrew Thomas (O), RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Q)

Steelers - C Zach Frazier (O), RG James Daniels (O), RT Troy Fautanu (O)

Monday Night Football is here and so are plenty of sportsbook promo. This bet365 bonus code gets new players a first bet Safety Net worth up to $1000.

Giants vs. Steelers Betting Picks

With Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Steelers can lean on Najee Harris and the running game this week as the Giants run defense is one of the worst in the league. Wilson is not very mobile at this stage of his career and the Giants defensive line gets after quarterbacks.

This game has the lowest total of the week at 36.5 (opened 42.0). The only way this total goes Over 36.5, is if there is a defensive or special teams touchdown.

I would also look at both running back totals over, team sacks totals over, and under passing yards for both quarterbacks. The Giants team total is very attractive to go Under 14.5 points.

Giants vs. Steelers Best Bet: UNDER 36.5 (Fanatics -105)

Giants vs. Steelers Prediction

Both teams defensive lines should put a ton of pressure on the opposing quarterbacks. This will lead to an offensively challenged game, and that is the biggest reason for the sharp line move down on the total to 36.5 which represents the lowest total of the week.

Steelers 17, Giants 13