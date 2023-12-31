Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 17

The Giants couldn't pull out a win over the Eagles last week and have been officially eliminated from the playoff hunt. Week 17 brings a matchup against the Rams, who still have a lot left to play for. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and discuss some wagers to consider.

Giants vs. Rams Betting Odds for Week 17

Giants: Spread +5.5 (-105), +200 Moneyline

Rams: Spread -5.5 (-115), -245 Moneyline

Game Total: 43 points

Last week, the Giants brought in Tyrod Taylor in relief of the struggling Tommy DeVito. This week, Taylor has already been named the starter, with DeVito returning to a backup role.

Giants vs. Rams Betting Picks This Week

Kyren Williams has provided a huge boost to the Rams out of the backfield. Since returning from a four-game absence due to injury, he has rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns. The key is that he was given at least 21 carries in each of the last four games. Given the success that the Rams have had, don't expect his role to change anytime soon.

Giants vs. Rams Best Bet: Kyren Williams over 18.5 rushing attempts (-138 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With Williams getting so many carries, he has rushed for at least 104 yards in four of the last five games. Since taking on a leading role in Week 4, he has accumulated at least 103 rushing yards in six of eight games. The Giants have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league, so we'll also take the over on Williams' rushing yards prop.

Giants vs. Rams Best Bet: Kyren Williams over 91.5 rushing yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

All of the changes at quarterback for the Giants have left their wide receivers with some underwhelming numbers. Wan'Dale Robinson has been mostly relegated to short passes and rookie Jalin Hyatt has struggled to make an impact. Isaiah Hodgins, who was a key contributor last season, has barely been on the field.

One wide receiver who has continued to make an impact is Darius Slayton, who has 602 receiving yards. He has done it on just 41 receptions, showing his big-play upside with an average of 14.7 yards per reception. When Taylor came on in relief of DeVito last week, he threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Slayton. Taylor has been the Giants' best down-field passer this season, so look for Slayton to go over his modest receiving yards prop total.

Giants vs. Rams Best Bet: Darius Slayton over 30.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants vs. Rams Prediction

The Giants have been competitive with Taylor under center. Playing this game at home is also a big help. However, the Rams are healthy on offense and firing on all cylinders. Don't expect the Giants to win this game, while the Rams' offense should be productive enough to help them cover the spread.