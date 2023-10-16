Monday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Chargers vs. Cowboys

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Neither the Chargers nor the Cowboys have met expectations through five weeks. The 2-2 Chargers face a 3-2 Dallas squad in Los Angeles, where the two teams find themselves in something close to a Must Win situation. The Chargers have the benefit of the bye, whereas the Cowboys are coming off a humiliating 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5. Not just that, but the Chargers get back the engine of their offense – Austin Ekeler – who had missed the prior three games with a high ankle sprain. The Chargers also welcome back elite safety Derwin James, though it's not clear whether star pass rusher Joey Bosa (toe) will be able to make his return yet. The over/under is 50.5 and the Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points.

QUARTERBACK

Dak Prescott ($10000 DK, $13000 FD) is on the hot seat after a brutal beginning to the year, and the pressure to produce here is high. Be it the fault of Prescott, Mike McCarthy or whatever else, Prescott's numbers through five games are plainly unacceptable. Even his one good game against the Jets in Week 2 was clunky -- his 6.7 YPA from that game indicates that he had the upper hand mostly for game script reasons, as the Jets offense couldn't stop tripping over itself. The Chargers defense is far from intimidating, but Prescott's struggles have been such that it's a real question whether the Dallas offense can get it together anytime soon. Now would be a good time, and it'd help if Joey Bosa (toe) is out or limited.

Justin Herbert ($10800 DK, $15500 FD) doesn't have quite as many questions to answer as Prescott, but Herbert too has had a somewhat challenging season, even aside from the broken finger on his non-throwing hand. The season-ending injury to Mike Williams from earlier this year is the kind of thing the Chargers might never recover from, and in this game Herbert faces the toughest defense he's seen to this point in 2023. Herbert's numbers on the year look good overall but are propelled almost entirely by his big game against Minnesota in Week 3. Herbert could only muster 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the weak Raiders defense last week, so hopefully the Chargers were just caught looking ahead. If not, even the return of Austin Ekeler isn't guaranteed to save this offense.

RUNNING BACK

Austin Ekeler ($11200 DK, $16500 FD) is arguably the star of the game as he makes what will hopefully be a triumphant return from the high ankle sprain that has kept him out since Week 1. Ekeler is beyond imitation and his presence immediately transforms the Chargers offense. Of course, the Dallas defense has been tough the last two years and that includes against opposing running backs. The Cowboys have held opposing running backs to a brutal 4.1 yards per target, making this an Extreme Strength vs. Extreme Strength matchup. Joshua Kelley ($6400 DK, $9500 FD) might remain involved but if Ekeler is truly healthy then the Chargers can't afford to give Kelley many snaps. The more Kelley plays, the more likely Dallas wins. Isaiah Spiller ($2400 DK, $5500 FD) seems unlikely to see the field with Ekeler back, but he's probably your third running back on the depth chart.

Tony Pollard ($9600 DK, $14000 FD) might not be on Ekeler's level, but he definitely gets the easier matchup of the two. As bleak as it has been to watch the struggles of the Dallas offense – none of which are Pollard's fault – the Chargers defense is among the most inviting to opposing running backs. If Dallas means to compete in this game then they almost certainly require a big showing from Pollard. There is a slew of rotational runners behind Pollard who might chip in – Rico Dowdle ($2000 DK, $7000 FD) primarily, but at times Deuce Vaughn ($1000 DK, $6500 FD) and Hunter Luepke as well.

WIDE RECEIVER + TIGHT END

As much as Ekeler's return might be the headlining story, Keenan Allen ($10600 DK, $16000 FD) remains a workhorse for the Chargers offense. Nothing is assured, but the Chargers are so dependent on Allen that it becomes difficult to budget a viable passing game at all if he doesn't post strong numbers in a given game. That's particularly true with Joshua Palmer ($7000 DK, $11000 FD) questionable with a groin issue. Rookie Quentin Johnston ($4200 DK, $8000 FD) needs to step up here for the Chargers to consistently move the ball through the air, but it's not clear how prepared the Chargers are to feature him in the progressions. Johnston's former TCU teammate, fourth-round pick Derius Davis ($1400 DK, $5500 FD) is an interesting consideration as well, though he more consistently works as a returner. Gerald Everett ($4600 DK, $7500 FD) is a perennial disappointment and this year is no exception, but he has produced for the Chargers in the past and even in his worst seasons Everett has a couple useful games per year. Donald Parham ($2200 DK, $7000 FD) is questionable with a wrist issue, so it's reaching a Now Or Never point for Everett. Tre McKitty ($200 DK, $5000 FD) appears to have fallen behind Stone Smartt on the depth chart at tight end.

It's imperative that the Cowboys get both CeeDee Lamb ($9000 DK, $14500 FD) and Brandin Cooks ($5400 DK, $7500 FD) going here, but that this is the case doesn't make it a guarantee. The Cowboys have failed regularly and may well continue to do so. It's particularly bad for Cooks, who has truly done nothing all year. There's reason to believe it's not his fault, but unless conditions change neither will his production. Michael Gallup ($2800 DK, $8000 FD) hasn't been utilized to his full abilities, either, but at least he's been more fortunate than Cooks to this point. Jake Ferguson ($5200 DK, $8500 FD) tends to get a lot of targets when Prescott struggles to find his wideouts, so if Prescott's general struggles continue it could actually be a good thing for Ferguson specifically. Luke Schoonmaker ($200 DK, $5500 FD) plays behind Ferguson but could see upwards of 30 snaps in a game as long as Peyton Hendershot is out. KaVontae Turpin ($1600 DK, $6500 FD) pops up on offense every now and then, though his most consistent contributions occur as a returner. Jalen Tolbert ($200 DK, $5500 FD) is also hanging around, and even had a four-catch game against New England earlier this year.

KICKER

Brandon Aubrey ($5000 DK, $9000 FD) has been quite a find for Dallas, as the rookie kicker has raked all year and has yet to miss a field goal on 14 attempts, including both from beyond 50 yards. It'd help his interests if Dak Prescott got back on track, as Aubrey produced 51 fantasy points in the four games prior to last week's disaster against the 49ers.

Cameron Dicker ($4400 DK, $9000 FD) doesn't have the leg strength of Aubrey, but Dicker is among the very most accurate kickers in recent memory from around 50 yards or less. He's only 1 of 3 from 50 or longer this year, yet for his career Dicker has made 27 of 29 field goals – which is to say, every single one from under 50, as well as all 36 of his career extra-point attempts. Dicker has gone over double-digit fantasy points twice this year.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

The Cowboys ($3800 DK, $10000 FD) defense remains dangerous despite last week's debacle against the 49ers, and the Chargers aren't nearly as well-coached on offense as San Francisco. Perhaps Chargers coordinator Kellen Moore might have some inside angle against his former team, but the Chargers have generally struggled on offense this year and it wouldn't be surprising if Dallas got back on track somewhat at the Chargers' expense.

The Chargers ($3200 DK, $8500 FD) defense looks rather mediocre, but its pass rush has come alive lately and the return of Derwin James at safety is a big development. The Chargers could play surprisingly good defense here, particularly if Joey Bosa (toe) can return and produce to his customary level. As much as Dak Prescott probably won't stay down forever, Dallas' offensive struggles have been profound and might not be so easily fixed.