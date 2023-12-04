Monday Night Football NFL Picks And Player Props for Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props for Week 13

On paper, this doesn't appear to being even a close matchup but would have been great had Joe Burrow been healthy. After a rough start, the Jaguars have been fantastic as of late so ... let's pick against them.

Bengals +10 -110 (DraftKings)

This is only 9.5 on other sites and they're actually charging more juice. This is a game where I think there's a good chance the point spread comes into play and the Jaguars win by a touchdown or less. The Bengals still have Joe Mixon and arguably the best trio of receivers in the league. I think Zac Taylor is one of the better coaches in the league and this is still a really good defense, even if they realize they aren't playing for much without Burrow.

Travis Etienne Anytime Touchdown -125 (DraftKings)

Super chalky? Yes. Want some more action? Yes. He's +450 to score two-plus touchdowns tonight and Jacksonville hasn't shied away from letting him score multiple times this season. Etienne has multi-touchdown games three times this season (out of 11 games) and with the Jaguars as a huge favorite, there's a really good chance at least one hits. This is a decent value as well as the odds are as low as -145 on other sites.

Zay Jones Over 27.5 Receiving Yards -110 (FanDuel, DraftKings)

Here is my favorite prop of the night. I would also look to parlaying this with an anytime touchdown (+310 DraftKings, +330 FanDuel) and use any profit boost tokens the sites allow. The Bengals rank 17th against opposing wide receivers and considering the heavy favorites the Jaguars are, you should be able to pencil them in for three-plus touchdowns. Jones has been banged up, but it's noteworthy that of out his 13 catches, two have been for touchdowns.

Tyler Boyd Over 29.5 Receiving Yards

I'm not going to lie, my love for Boyd has grown over the years, especially after he caught the game-winning touchdown against the Ravens that ended my Bills' playoff drought. Taking a realistic look at this, he's gotten only 22 and 23 receiving yards over the last two games. However, those are attached to 11 targets, which suggests the yardage should go up. The Jaguars have not been good against opposing wide receivers, ranking 24th in the league against them.