Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props Week 4

Week 4 brings us an intriguing Monday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks traveling across the country to take on the New York Giants. MetLife holds a football game for the second night in a row and it's doubtful you-know-who will be there.



Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 27.5 Receiving Yards -120 (DraftKings)

I like Smith-Njigba a lot tonight considering he'll see soft coverage and be an afterthought playing alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. I like his other props as well. You can get him as an anytime touchdown scorer at +350 on FanDuel and there's an upside parlay I like, too. On DraftKings you can parlay his anytime touchdown odds (+330) with his alternative receiving yards total of 50+ (+285) and parlay those together to get +850 odds (this is only +690 in other spots). Smith-Njigba had only one catch last week on three targets, but received five and six targets, respectively, the first two weeks of the season. The Giants rank 20th against opposing wide receivers making this the best matchup the Seahawks receivers have seen through the first four weeks. The over on receiving yards is my favorite wager tonight.

Daniel Jones Over 269.5 Rushing + Passing Yards

I went back and forth whether to take the over on the passing yards or over on the rushing yards, so I was delighted to find this prop. Jones has had two really tough matchups against the Cowboys and 49ers. His other matchup against the Cardinals was a fantasy boon as he totaled 380 yards for this prop. Jones will have a slight advantage playing at home and he will almost certainly improve on his two rushing attempts from last week (22 total the first two weeks). The absence of Saquon Barkley should mean more pass attempts for Jones, so expecting him to throw 30-plus times seems reasonable.

Anytime Touchdown: Wan'Dale Robinson +700 (DraftKings), Will Dissly +850 (FanDuel)

When it comes to anytime touchdown props, I like to take two longshots from each team and play them knowing you've got a chance to hit no matter which team is on offense. Of course, there needs to be some justification for each so let's get into that. Robinson finally returned to the field last week and while he only ran nine routes, Daniel Jones targeted him five times in those nine routes. While the target rate is unsustainable, it's likely Robinson plays more snaps and runs more routes tonight. He's a high-pedigree guy as a former second-round pick out of Kentucky and the injury bug is the only reason he hasn't been on the field. Going over to Dissly, Noah Fant popped up on the injury report over the weekend putting his status for Monday's game in doubt. Dissly is a bit banged up himself, but after practicing in a limited fashion it's likely he suits up tonight. Last season in 15 games Dissly scored in three separate games so getting +850 seems generous, especially if Fant ends up inactive.