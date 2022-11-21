Monday Night Football Picks: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Bets and Player Props for Cardinals vs. 49ers

Last article: 4-7, -3.43 units

Season: 65-92, -35.97 units

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds for Week 11

Spread: 49ers -10, -110 (DraftKings)

Total: 43.0, -110 (DraftKings)

Moneyline: 49ers -475, Cardinals +380

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Player Props

Rondale Moore over 59.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Moore has really taken off over the last few weeks, following his return to good health from an early-season hamstring injury. And speaking of hamstrings, Cardinals WR1 DeAndre Hopkins was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury, so it's possible that Moore might even see a little extra work tonight. It's also notable that Moore turned in his best game of the season last week with backup QB Colt McCoy at the controls, and it appears McCoy will be getting another start tonight, which could in turn help Moore once again. There's also a strong likelihood of a positive game script, with the Cardinals likely to be playing from behind.

Rondale Moore over 6.5 receptions, +120 (DraftKings)

Moore has covered this total in three straight games, while averaging 10 targets per game over that span. He topped out at 13 targets last week with Colt McCoy at QB, and in addition to the Hopkins injury status listed above, we should also take note that Cardinals TE Zach Ertz will miss this game, replaced by rookie TE Trey McBride, who has been a complete non-factor so far this year. That could lead to even more targets for the Cardinals slot receiver. There's just a lot working in Moore's favor tonight.

Rondale Moore anytime touchdown, +340 (DraftKings)

Moore only has one touchdown so far this year, but he's either been limited or missed several games, and there's no question that he'll be highly active tonight. This is a generous number on one of the top receiving threats for the Cardinals.

Christian McCaffrey over 36.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

McCaffrey has collected 15 targets over the last two games, as his role in the offense solidifies following his low-usage 49ers debut a few weeks ago. It's also notable that Elijah Mitchell saw heavy usage in the running game last week (in his first game back from injury, no less), which seems to indicate the 49ers are more interested in using CMC as a receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk over 54.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

I had some concerns that McCaffrey's arrival might impact Aiyuk's role in the receiving game, but that hasn't seemed to be the case thus far, with Aiyuk now having covered the total in five straight games, and covering it by nearly 30 yards in each of his last for games. As noted previously, Aiyuk excels at recording long gainers, now having logged a 20+ yard reception in 7-of-9 games this year, and with the 49ers having so many different weapons on offense, that seems likely to continue. Hard not to like this number based on Aiyuk's recent results, combined with his consistent ability to produce big plays.

