Monkey Knife Fight: Monday Night Football Picks

After another wild Sunday across the NFL, we turn to Monday Night Football for a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. This game also brings our finally opportunity of Week 10 to play on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Starting things is a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. We have to pick sides on A.J. Brown 75.5 receiving yards and Terry McLaurin 60.5 receiving yards. For Brown, let's take the over. He's a big-play machine, posting 11 receptions of at least 20 yards this season. When these two teams met in Week 3, he caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown.

McLaurin also had a big performance when these two teams played previously, catching six of nine targets for 102 yards. It was one of two games this season in which he's had at least 100 receiving yards, but he's only surpassed 60 receiving yards in five of his nine games. The Eagles have two star cornerbacks in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, which is a big reason why they have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the league. Look for them to do a better job of limiting McLaurin this time around, thus the under.

Rapid Fire Contest

One option to consider is a 2/2 goal for 3X the prize. The battles are Jalen Hurts vs. Taylor Heinicke fantasy points (with Heincke receiving a +8.5 fantasy points bonus) and Brown vs. Miles Sanders fantasy points (with Sanders receiving a +2.5 fantasy points bonus). First, take Hurts over Heinicke. Hurts has at least two passing touchdowns in three consecutive games and has totaled six rushing touchdowns this season. Heincke doesn't have as much upside with his legs, and he's thrown for 201 yards or fewer in two of his three starts. He was also picked off one time in all three games.

With regard to Brown against Sanders, take Brown. The Commanders did a good job of bottling up Sanders in Week 3, holding him to 46 yards on 15 carries. They have allowed an average of 113.2 rushing yards per game, which is the 12th-fewest in the NFL. The Eagles also have plenty of depth at running back, so if they race out to a big lead early, they could decide to turn to Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott more in the second half to give Sanders some added rest.

Stat Shootout Contest

Let's go with the contest in which three players must combine for at least 2.5 touchdowns for 2X the prize. First, take Brown. His big-play upside makes him a threat to record a touchdown whenever he's targeted. He's also received at least two red-zone targets in five of his eight games.

Next up is Sanders. The Commanders have only allowed four rushing touchdowns this season, so he might not seem like the best of choices. However, they have allowed six receiving touchdowns to running backs, which is the most in the NFL. Sanders has at least one rushing touchdown in four of his last five games, but he could find his way into the end zone through the air in this matchup.

Rounding out this trio will be Brian Robinson. He only has one rushing touchdown this season, but he has 10 red-zone carries over the five games that he's played in. Antonio Gibson only has a total of five red-zone carries since Robinson came off IR, so the Commanders like to turn to Robinson more when they get in close.

