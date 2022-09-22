Monkey Knife Fight: Thursday Night Football Picks

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Thursday Night Football could end up being a defensive battle between the Steelers and Browns. Both have issues at quarterback, which might limit their upsides in the scoring column. To spice up this game, let's look at the options on Monkey Knife Fight.

Three Game Types are offered, including "More Or Less," "Rapid Fire" and "Stat Shootout." For a full breakdown of the rules for each game, see the House Rules page. Let's dive into some of the contests within each Game Type and discuss how things might play out.

More Or Less Contest

Let's start with a 2/2 goal for 3.5X the prize. The two options are Mitch Trubisky at 16.5 fantasy points and Nick Chubb at 15.5 fantasy points. Right off the bat, go over on the Chubb total. He's had 39 carries through two games, totaling 228 yards and three touchdowns. Until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension, expect the Browns offense to run through Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

With the Trubisky fantasy points total, I'd lead toward the under. He threw for fewer than 200 yards in both of the first two games of the season, totaling just two touchdowns and one interception. With a bad offensive line in front of him, he doesn't always have a lot of time to operate. They've also hindered the Steelers' running game, leaving them with fewer opportunities for Trubisky to be in a position to accumulate touchdown passes.

Rapid Fire Contest

For this contest, let's examine a 2/3 goal for 1.7X the prize. The options are passing yards with Trubisky vs. Jacoby Brissett (with Brissett receiving a +3.5 yards bonus), receiving yards with Diontae Johnson vs. Amari Cooper (with Cooper receiving a +3.5 yards bonus) and rushing yards with Chubb vs. Najee Harris (with Harris receiving a +25.5 yards bonus).

Starting things is the rushing yards battle between Chubb and Harris. With the Steelers' offensive line playing so poorly, Harris finished with 23 and 49 rushing yards, respectively, the first two weeks. Meanwhile, Chubb had 141 and 87 in his first two games. Despite Harris getting the hefty bonus, go with the Chubb side.

The next option we'll focus on is the receiving yards battle between Johnson and Cooper. Despite Trubisky's issues, Johnson posted at least 55 yards in both of the Steelers' first two games. The key was him totaling 22 targets. It's been both ends of the spectrum for Cooper, who followed his paltry 17 receiving yards in Week 1 with 101 yards in Week 2. This should be close, so with Cooper receiving the slight bonus, I'll lean toward him winning this battle.

Stat Shootout Contest

With this having the potential to be a defensive game, let's go with a defensive option. One contest is for 3.5-plus defensive sacks for three combined players with a 1.5X the prize. The most obvious choice is Myles Garrett, who already has three sacks this season and has recorded at least 10 sacks in each of the last four seasons. With how bad the Steelers' offensive line is, Garrett could come away with multiple sacks by himself.

For the last two players, let's go with Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith. Heyward had 10 sacks last season, and he had one in Week 1 against the Bengals. Highsmith had a career-high six sacks last season, but he's already half way to tying that mark when he had three sacks in Week 1. With T.J. Watt (pectoral) out, the Steelers will need to rely on Highsmith to continue to provide added pressure on the quarterback.

