New England Patriots Are 30/1 To Win The AFC: How Can They Improve Those Odds?

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL offseason is well underway, and it is another offseason where the New England Patriots have many questions that need to be answered. With Tom Brady's story in the NFL finally written, will New England be able to finally move past their former passer and return to dominance?

Currently, the New England Patriots have 30/1 AFC Championship odds, which you can bet on at the best Massachusetts sportsbooks using Massachusetts sports betting promos. With a tough division around them, it will be a tall task for Bill Belichick and company. However, with a lot of money to spend and many great football minds in the building, we cannot count them out quite yet. How can they improve their odds to win the AFC this offseason? We will answer that question below.

New England Patriots Are 30/1 To Win The AFC

Entering the offseason, sportsbooks list the New England Patriots at 30/1 odds to win the AFC. This means a $10 wager on the Patriots to make the Super Bowl would win $300. While they are viewed as longshots in the conference, a football genius in Bill Belichick has a lot of money they can spend this offseason.

The Patriots' odds to win the AFC ranks them tied for 11th. The Kansas City Chiefs are the odds favorite to win the conference again (+350), while the Buffalo Bills (+450) and Cincinnati Bengals (+500) are right behind them. The New York Jets (+1400) and Miami Dolphins (+1400) are also ahead of the Patriots, meaning they have the longest odds in the AFC East.

NFL Betting Offers To Bet On The New England Patriots

If you are optimistic about the New England Patriots, you will want to place your bets before they make moves in NFL free agency. Sign up with the following NFL betting offers and use them to bet on the Patriots today.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer gives new users $1,000 in bonus bets to use on any NFL odds.

Caesars Massachusetts Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer gives new users a first NFL futures bet on Caesars Sportsbook, up to $1,250. You will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you sign up today.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code offer gives new users $150 in bet credits instantly after placing a $5 bet on NFL futures odds today.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code offer rewards new users with a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on the New England Patriots to win the AFC. This means you can wager up to $1,000 without the worry of losing your wager amount.

BetRivers Massachusetts Promo Code offer for new users give you a Second Chance Bet, up to $500, to use on the New England Patriots' odds to win the AFC.

How Can Patriots Improve Their Odds To Win The AFC?

After finishing third in their division with an 8-9 record this past season, it is clear that the New England Patriots have a long way to go in order to be Super Bowl contenders. However, with over $30 million available to spend this offseason, New England is capable of filling many of the holes in the current team.

It is clear the Patriots' offense must be better next season. A change at play-caller will go a long way, but New England also needs to sign more talent at offensive tackle and wide receiver. The Patriots would also benefit from having a true third down back once again.

On defense, the biggest need will be outside cornerback. This is something the Patriots absolutely could find in NFL Free Agency, while the draft may be a better option to fill many of the offensive holes, as long as the team drafts well.