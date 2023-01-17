New England Patriots Futures Update - What's Worth Betting On In 2023

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Once Super Bowl 57 comes to an end, a new NFL betting season will commence in the form of NFL futures markets for the 2023 NFL season. That signifies a fresh start for all 32 teams. One of the best ways to forecast how your favorite team will fare each season is by checking out those futures markets.

The New England Patriots are a polarizing team that's coming off a season where they just missed the playoffs. However, with few offseason moves, the Patriots could again emerge as a contender in 2023.

NFL Futures Betting Markets To Look Out For

Some of the most popular NFL betting markets, especially for a team like the Patriots, are NFL futures. These markets include Super Bowl odds, conference championship odds, and division winner odds. But as sports betting evolves, we are now seeing more obscure NFL futures markets gain popularity like make/miss playoffs odds and team win total odds.

NFL futures don't just focus on teams, either. You can also bet on individual player awards like NFL MVP, NFL Coach of the Year, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. There are also stat leader odds as well as individual player prop lines focusing on season-long statistical performance.

New England Patriots Futures Update - What Is Worth Betting On In 2023?

When it comes to the Patriots, not all of the above NFL futures markets will make sense to bet on. There could be good value on the Patriots Super Bowl 58 odds, however, wagering on Mac Jones to win the MVP might be a stretch.

When Super Bowl 58 odds are released, the Patriots will likely sit in the middle of the pack when it comes to winning it all. This creates immense value on a team that's coached by the Bill Belichick, arguably the best to ever roam the NFL sidelines.

Shortly following the conclusion of the Patriots' 2022 campaign, there were already reports swirling suggesting that they will bring in a traditional offensive coordinator. The good thing is that a competent OC will be a blessing for Jones, who put up significantly better numbers in his rookie season under Josh McDaniels. More production equates to more points and likely more wins. Assuming the Patriots' over/under team win total opens at an achievable number, that will be a market to pounce on.

A new offensive coordinator won't be the only change to look out for in New England. With Tom Brady unlikely to return to the Buccaneers, a return to the Patriots can't be ruled out. Some NFL insiders believe that Brady's return to the Patriots is a real possibility.

If the Patriots land a new OC, and maybe Brady, they will immediately be in the Super Bowl conversation, and those opening Super Bowl 58 odds could surge up the list of favorites. Information like this help to put the pieces of the puzzle together ahead of time to get you the best odds on futures bets.

Where Can I Bet On New England Patriots Futures?

Once 2023 NFL futures are released, you can bet on them at all of the top Massachusetts betting apps. The best part is, if you are located in Massachusetts, the home state of the Patriots, you will be able to bet on your local NFL team, thanks to the upcoming launch of Massachusetts sports betting.

Legal retail sports betting in Massachusetts will go live on January 31, 2023. Not long thereafter, mobile sports betting in Massachusetts is also expected to launch in March. To stay ahead of the game, keep an eye out for the best Massachusetts sports betting promos. These pre-live offers, including the BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code and the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts promo code welcome bonuses, can be used to bet on Patriots futures while padding your bankroll out of the gate.