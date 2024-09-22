New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props for Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 3

After a disappointing loss to the Commanders last week, the Giants find themselves with an 0-2 record and look well on their way to yet another disappointing season. Things will not get any easier for them in Week 3 on the road against the Browns. Let's dive into this matchup and discuss three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 9-6 (+2.05 units)

Giants at Browns Betting Odds for Week 3

Giants: Spread +6.5 (-108), +260 Moneyline

Browns: Spread -6.5 (-112), -290 Moneyline

Game Total: 38.5 points

The Giants scored three touchdowns last week, but were limited to 18 points after their kicker Graham Gano went down with a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff. The Browns enter this matchup with a 1-1 record after defeating the Jaguars on the road in Week 2.

Giants at Browns Betting Picks

Giants First Drive Result: PUNT (-145 FanDuel) for 1 unit

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last season. They allowed the fewest passing yards per game and generated the sixth-most sacks. After an uncharacteristically bad performance against the Cowboys in Week 1, they limited the Jaguars to just 13 points last week.

The Giants have scored a combined 24 points through two games. They are notorious for starting slowly. In Week 1, their first drive netted negative nine yards and then a punt. While the Giants scored a touchdown against the Commanders on their first drive last week, Washington has one of the worst defenses in the league. Look for the Browns to lock up the Giants early and force them to punt on their first drive.

Jerry Jeudy Over 3.5 Receptions (-115 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Jerry Jeudy caught a touchdown pass in his debut with the Browns in Week 1, but finished with just three receptions for 25 yards. On the positive side, he saw 8 targets. Jeudy received six more targets in Week 2, finishing with five receptions for 73 yards.

With David Njoku (ankle) on the shelf, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jeudy all received at least six targets last week. Njoku should miss at least one more game, which forces the Browns to rely heavily on their wide receivers again. With Giants top cornerback Deonte Banks likely to spend a lot of time covering Cooper, look for Jeudy to feast against the rest of their underwhelming cornerbacks.

Dustin Hopkins Over 1.5 FG Made (-130 DraftKings) for 1 unit

The Giants play a bend-but-don't-break style of defense. They held the Commanders without a touchdown last week, but allowed them to kick a whopping seven field goals. They were mostly easy kicks, with six coming from inside of 40 yards.

Dustin Hopkins made all three of his field goal attempts for the Browns last week, one of which came from 53 yards. Last season, Hopkins nailed a perfect 8-for-8 on his attempts from at least 50 yards and made 91.7 percent of his attempts overall. With the potential for multiple attempts coming his way this week, Hopkins should successfully convert at least two field goals.

Giants at Browns Prediction

The Giants will likely have a difficult time scoring in this game, asssuming the Browns focus on slowing down Malik Nabers . It's a wonder if the Giants can move the ball at all, given the general lack of weapons around Daniel Jones. Expect the Browns to take care of business and win this game in convincing fashion at home.