New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Expert Picks and Player Props

NFL Week 2 Best Bets and Player Props for New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

The Giants went into Week 1 as underdogs on the road against the Titans. Not only did they cover the spread, but they pulled off a surprising victory. With their unexpected 1-0 record, they enter Week 2 set to face the Panthers at home. Let's dive into the betting market and highlight some options to consider.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.12 units)

Season record: 1-2 (-1.12 units)

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total (via the DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giants: Spread -1.5 (-110), -125 Moneyline

Panthers: Spread +1.5 (-110), +105 Moneyline

Game Total: 43.5 points

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Best Bets and Player Props

Saquon Barkley over 107.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

If the Giants' offense is going to have any hope of keeping the team in games, they are going to do so on the shoulders of Barkley. He was the main reason why they defeated the Titans, posting 194 total yards and a touchdown. He was busy, receiving 18 carries and seven targets.

The Panthers were lit up by running backs in Week 1 against the Browns. Nick Chubb recorded 141 rushing yards on 22 carries, and Kareem Hunt had an additional 70 total yards. The best way for the Giants to limit Daniel Jones' turnovers is to keep the ball in the hands of Barkley, so with a heavy workload for him likely coming, the over here is the way to go.

Christian McCaffrey over 40.5 receiving yards (-114 at FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the Panthers offense struggling in Week 1, McCaffrey came away with a muted stat line. He did record a rushing touchdown, but he only had 33 rushing yards on 10 carries. The Panthers gave him five targets in the passing game, which he turned into four receptions for 24 yards.

One area that the Giants are weak in is line backers who can play in pass coverage. They were lit up in Week 1 by Dontrell Hilliard, who had three receptions on four targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns. It could only take a couple of receptions for McCaffrey to reach the over here.

Receiving Yards Head-to-Head Matchup: Robbie Anderson more receiving yards than Kenny Golladay (-190 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Anderson provided the big play for the Panthers last week, catching a 75-yard touchdown reception. While his production suffered last season, that was mostly because of the lack at talent at quarterback for the Panthers. He's not that far removed from a 2020 season in which he had 95 receptions for 1,096 yards. Baker Mayfield is far from an elite quarterback, but he's a significant upgrade over what the Panthers had last season.

The reason why I like Anderson to finish with more receiving yards than Golladay has more to do with Golladay than Anderson. He was barely involved in Week 1, catching two targets for 22 yards. Last season, he had three or fewer receptions in each of his final nine games. He didn't post more than 53 receiving yards in any of those matchups. Add in the expectation that the Giants lean more on Barkley in this game rather than letting Jones air it out and look for Golladay to produce another muted stat line.

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers Best Bets Summary

