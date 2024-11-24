New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

There's no better time than now to click on the great sportsbook promos available at NFL betting sites. Bet and Get up to $1000 in bonus bets with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 12

The Giants return from their bye week with a home matchup against the Buccaneers. Let's sift through the betting options for this matchup and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 37-32 (+1.15 units)

Giants vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds for Week 12

Giants: Spread +6 (-110), +230 Moneyline

Buccaneers: Spread -6 (-110), -285 Moneyline

Game Total: 41 points

The Giants will have a new quarterback under center as Tommy DeVito takes over for Daniel Jones. The Buccaneers also had a bye in Week 11 and the added time off was enough for Mike Evans (hamstring) to return to practice and he will play against the Giants.

We have terrific promos available from the leading sports betting apps here at Rotowire. Use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Giants vs. Buccaneers Betting Picks

Mike Evans longest reception over 22.5 yards (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Prior to their bye week, Evans had missed three straight games for the Buccaneers. He racked up touchdowns before the injury, but he had produced some modest yardage totals. He has yet to have a 100-yard game this season and he has four games with fewer than 50 receiving yards.

While Evans doesn't have lofty yardage totals, he has his share of big yardage plays. He has posted at least one reception of at least 20 yards in five of his seven games. The Giants have allowed 12.6 yards per reception to wide receivers and their 8.68 yards per target allowed to the position is the fifth-highest mark in the league. Evans has a favorable opportunity to come away with at least one long reception in this matchup.

Malik Nabers over 58.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

A Nabers receiving yards prop set this low would have looked crazy earlier in the season. He finished with at least 66 receiving yards in each of his first four games, including two games with at least 115 receiving yards. However, after missing two games with a concussion, Nabers' productivity has declined. He hasn't topped 71 receiving yards in any of his last four games.

With regards to this line, Nabers has posted at least 59 receiving yards in two of four games since returning from his concussion. Having DeVito throwing him passes now might not be a bad thing, given how many times Jones missed Nabers when he was open. The Buccaneers have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league, so take the over here with Nabers.

Both teams to score 15+ points (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Reaching 15 points shouldn't be a problem for the Buccaneers. Even though they have lost four straight games, they scored at least 20 points in each defeat. They have scored at least 20 points in all but one of their games this season.

The Buccaneers have also struggled on defense, allowing an average of 26.6 points per game. DeVito started six games for the Giants last season and they scored at least 17 points in four of them. This could end as one of the Giants better scoring outputs of the season, leaving both teams with a favorable opportunity to finish with at least 15 points.

Giants vs. Buccaneers Prediction

Something has to give here. The Buccaneers have lost four games in a row and the Giants are 0-5 at home. DeVito showed that he can provide the Giants with a spark last season, but he also had problems taking too many sacks. The Buccaneers are the better team and should win this game with Evans back in the fold, but look for the Giants to cover the spread.