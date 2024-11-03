New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders NFL Betting Odds, Expert Picks & Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

What are you waiting for? Right now is a great time to take advantage of sportsbook promos. This BetRivers bonus code gets you a 2nd chance bet worth up to $250

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 9

The Giants are 2-6 and have a difficult matchup against the Commanders in Week 9. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 32-22 (+6.27 units)

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Odds for Week 9

Giants: Spread +4 (-110), +175 Moneyline (Caesars)

Commanders: Spread -4 (-110), -198 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 44 points (BetRivers)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has cleared the concussion protocol and will play for the Giants. Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) lists as questionable for the Commanders.

Rotowire has excellent promos available at the leading sports betting apps this NFL season. Use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets

Giants vs. Commanders Betting Picks

Daniel Jones over 31.5 pass attempts (-120 DraftKings) for 1 unit

After getting benched late in a blowout loss to the Eagles in Week 7, Jones played the entire game against the Steelers last week. He didn't exactly perform well, throwing for 264 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. He now has five games this season in which he has not thrown a touchdown pass.

Despite his struggles, the Giants constantly falling behind in games has forced them to have Jones throw the ball a lot. He has attempted at least 34 passes in six of their eight games. Although he only attempted 28 passes against the Commanders in Week 2, the Commanders offense has become much better since then. They average 29.5 points per game, so expect Jones to throw a lot as the Giants try to keep pace.

Malik Nabers over 68.5 receiving yards (-120 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Nabers continues to carry a heavy workload during his rookie season, receiving at least seven targets in all six games that he has played. That includes four games with at least 12 targers. Last week, he caught seven of 13 targets for 71 yards.

Nabers has posted at least 71 receiving yards in a game four times. When he faced the Commanders in Week 2, he caught 10 of 18 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. With plenty of targets likely coming his way again, over is the way to go here.

Zach Ertz over 35.5 receiving yards (-120 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Ertz received a season high 11 targets last week against the Bears. He turned them into seven receptions for 77 yards. That marked his third straight game with at least 40 receiving yards. The Commanders have made him a significant part of their offense, giving him 19.9% of their targets.

Ertz has an average depth of target of 8.3 yards, which has helped him average 10.8 yards per reception. The Giants have allowed 8.22 yards per target to tight ends, the eighth-highest mark in the league. When he faced them in Week 2, Ertz caught all four of his targets for 62 yards. This line looks too low.

Giants vs. Commanders Prediction

The Giants are a mess right now. Their offense was already struggling to score points and now their offensive line is back to being a wreck with Andrew Thomas (foot) out for the season. Divisional matchups can prove tricky, but the Commanders are the vastly superior team here, so expect them to win in convincing fashion.