NFL ATS Picks This Week - Best Against The Spread Picks

With Super Wild Card Weekend behind us, it's time to bet on the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This weekend's NFL betting slate will consist of four games -- two on Saturday and two on Sunday -- in the race to Super Bowl 57.

Below, you will find our top three NFL ATS picks this week. These are our best against the spread picks to consider tailing during Divisional Round weekend.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs ATS Pick

Jaguars +8.5 (-110) at BetMGM

The first time the Chiefs and Jaguars met this season, Kansas City won, 27-17, and the point spread of 10 pushed. That Week 10 game was a long time ago now, right before the Jaguars turned into the team we will see on the field come Saturday. Since that contest, the Jaguars are 7-1, winning six straight. They've also covered the spread five times during that 8-game stretch.

What will keep the Jaguars in this game is their underrated and opportunistic defense. Jacksonville's defense ended the regular season fifth in takeaways with 26. If they can force Patrick Mahomes to make a mistake, the Jaguars should keep this game close enough to cover.

Another stat to keep in mind is that the Chiefs are 2-7-1 ATS in their past 10 games. The Jags getting the 8.5 points is the play for this game.

Bengals vs. Bills ATS Pick

Bengals +5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

When the Bills and Bengals met this season, the game was called in the first quarter due to the unfortunate events related to Damar Hamlin. In that game, the Bengals got out to an early lead, which is something to keep in mind. One major difference between that Week 17 game and the Divisional Round matchup is that this Sunday's game will be played in Buffalo rather than Cincinnati.

While both teams are toward the top of the Super Bowl odds list, one of them is far more giveaway-prone than the other. That side is the Bills. Buffalo ended the regular season with the third most giveaways with 27. Josh Allen had another three on his own last week versus the Dolphins, which helped keep Miami in a game they should have been blown out.

If Allen continues to play seemingly careless football, the Bengals will make him pay. That's why taking the Bengals plus the five points is the best bet you can make on this matchup.

Also, of note, the Bills are 2-3 ATS in their past five games while the Bengals are 7-1-1 ATS in their past nine.

Cowboys vs. 49ers ATS Pick

Cowboys +3.5 (-106) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Both the Cowboys and 49ers blew out their respective opponents on Super Wild Card Weekend. And while the 49ers appear to be the superior team, the version of the Cowboys that defeated the Buccaneers on Monday night will be tough to beat.

Since 49ers QB Brock Purdy has yet to face any real adversity, he will surely be tested by Dallas on Sunday. The Cowboys can rush the passer and are opportunistic. If they get to Purdy, the rookie is lilkely to make a mistake or two and keep the Cowboys in the game.

When it comes to the Dallas offense, they face a 49ers defense that is arguably the best in the NFL. But they are also similar to Tampa Bay, considering both are stingy against the run but can be exposed by the pass. If the Cowboys' offense can get going, like it did last week, then Dallas will cover and potentially win outright.

