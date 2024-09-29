NFL Best Bets: Chicago Bears vs LA Rams: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 4

Sometimes, we are blessed with games so full of promise and hype, that it is nearly impossible for the game itself to live up to its billing. Two teams destined for greatness in a clash so epic that Roman armies would be jealous of the tale. Today's game between the Rams and Bears is not one of those games.

Chicago Bears vs. LA Rams Betting Odds for Week 4

Bears -3 / Rams +3

Bears ML -155 / Rams ML +138

Total OVER 40.5 / UNDER 40.5

This line opened at Bears -1.5, then rose to -3 by Monday and stayed there, despite 75% of the bets and 78% of the money landing on the Rams. With all the injuries the Rams have suffered and the Bears being the Bears, neither of these teams look to show much offensively. Defensively, Chicago is far superior and is largely responsible for this spread. In no surprise, the total has dropped from 41.5 to 40.5 for the same reasons.

Bears vs. Rams Betting Picks This Week

It is Week 4 and the Bears have lost all of their shine and promise. The offense looks inept and if not for mighty Will Levis, they would be staring 0-3 in the face. Luckily, they face a team decimated by cluster injuries to WR and the offensive line, leaving Matthew Stafford with little to work with. However, last week's comeback win over the 49ers may have energized the Rams just enough to tread water until Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua return. With the superior coach and QB, LA would be the only side I would take here and at 3, they are a strong lean. However, my top play is on the under for this one. The Bears have shown no ability to take advantage of bad defenses but they do play some serious defense of their own. Until the offense shows any signs of life, the I will regularly choose the under, particularly with totals in the 40s.

Bears vs. Rams Best Bet: UNDER 40.5 (@ FanDuel)

Bears vs. Rams Prediction

Like last week's game in Indy, I have no idea how this game will flow given we have seen zero flow to any Bears game. They do nothing to get Caleb Williams comfortable and the running game remains non-existent. Chicago has scored 3, 10, and 0 points in the first halves of their first three games, so if you can find a Rams first half bet with good odds, I'd suggest taking a hard look. I'll say LA takes a 10-3 lead into half, the Bears figure a few things out and make it interesting, but the energized Rams go into Chicago and pull off the upset, 20-16.