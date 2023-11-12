NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 10

NFL fans can get in on the fun by signing up using the BetMGM bonus code to get a first-bet welcome offer worth up to $1,500 when using code ROTOBONUS. BetMGM is one of the best sports betting sites and there are plenty of other quality sportsbooks accepting credit card and PayPal.

The Texans continued to defy the lowly expectations they came into the season with in Week 9, toppling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 39-37 score in a game that also saw C.J. Stroud set a new rookie single-game yardage record and throw five touchdowns.

The Bengals remained hot in their own right, recording their fourth straight victory with a marquee 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The triumph pushed Cincy's record to 5-3, including 3-1 in its home stadium.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds for NFL Week 10

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Texans +240 (BetMGM Sportsbook) / Bengals -250 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Texans +6.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Bengals -6 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 47 points (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Under 47 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has unsurprisingly seen some major movement since it was first released in the summer, when it sat at Bengals -9.5 with the expectation that the two teams would be far apart record-wise this season. Even before Week 9, the number had already shrunk to Bengals -7, and even though Cincy's win over Buffalo made a big enough impression on the public to push the number to Bengals -8 early in the week, it's subsequently been bet down to between 6 and 6.5 with relevant injury news on both sides at play.

The total has seen movement in the other direction, as both offenses have proven capable of impressive output in recent games. Prior to Week 9, the number sat at 44.5. However, following Stroud's outburst against the Bucs, it's gotten as high as 48 this week and sits at 47 as of Friday night.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Picks This Week

The Texans have been progressively getting the attention of the rest of the league with their play thus far in a season that was supposed to see them near the bottom of the AFC. Houston forged a 4-4 record over the first half of the campaign, and Stroud, who'd already been getting his fair share of accolades going into the Week 9 matchup against the Buccaneers, vaulted himself into the stratosphere with his 470-yard, five-touchdown effort.

Nevertheless, it's a different week, different setting and different opponent. While the Buccaneers were clearly a pass-funnel defense and were struggling to an extent in their secondary, the Bengals check in allowing 129.8 rushing yards per contest and are therefore definitely capable of facilitating a balanced attack being run against them.

Cincinnati has occasionally given up production through the air, but the matchup has hardly been one amenable to quarterbacks. The Bengals have conceded a 9:11 TD:INT to opposing passers while also recording a respectable 22 sacks. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has long proven highly capable of customized game plans that have proven effective in largely neutralizing the strengths of opponents.

Stroud will also be hurt this week by the absence of Nico Collins, who'll sit out with a calf injury. Veteran Robert Woods also remains questionable with the foot injury that's cost him the last two games, although he appears to be trending toward playing. Lead back Dameon Pierce will also miss a second straight game this week with an ankle injury.

Joe Burrow will be without Tee Higgins (hamstring) in his own right, while Ja'Marr Chase (back) carries a questionable tag into the weekend yet finished the week with consecutive limited practices. Burrow certainly has a bit more experience playing without a key receiver and can pivot to Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin in Higgins' absence.

Ultimately, this is a game that I believe won't come close to living up to offensive expectations, giving the absences for each side on offense and the fact both defenses can tighten up when necessary (Baker Mayfield became the first QB to throw for more than one touchdown against the Texans this season in Week 9) despite occasionally giving up yardage.

Texans at Bengals Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay- Bengals moneyline and Under 47 points (+148 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Bengals 21, Texans 20

I seriously contemplated the possibility of a Texans upset in this spot before shifting my thinking slightly once Collins was ruled out for Houston. The numbers and matchup here indicate it would be prudent for bettors to let go of any recency bias stemming from Stroud's spectacular showing and treating this as a completely different matchup where the Texans should be able to run more of a balanced attack. Nevertheless, with each squad down an important receiver, I give the home team and more experienced quarterback the slightest of edges.