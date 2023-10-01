NFL Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Week 4

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 4

One of the marquee matchups for Week 4 features the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins. Let's break down this exciting game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Odds for Week 4

Bills: Spread -2.5 (-118), -148 Moneyline

Dolphins: Spread +2.5 (-102), +124 Moneyline

Game Total: 53.5 points

The Dolphins are one of three undefeated teams left in the league. They lost to the Bills in Buffalo in Week 15 last season, then they also lost to them in Buffalo in the playoffs. Both defeats were by three points each.

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Picks This Week

Josh Allen didn't need to do much with the Bills routing the Commanders in Week 3. The lopsided score contributed to him attempting only 32 passes and finishing with 218 passing yards. Prior to that, he attempted 41 passes in a loss to the Jets in Week 1 and 37 passes in a win over the Raiders in Week 2.

This has the potential to be a high-scoring game with how prolific both offenses can be. As the Bills try to keep pace with the Dolphins, expect them to rely heavily on their passing game. It would not be a surprise to see Allen at least approach 40 pass attempts in this matchup. Last season, he had at least 39 pass attempts in all three meetings with the Dolphins.

Bills vs. Dolphins Best Bet: Josh Allen over 35.5 pass attempts (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Even with Allen not needing to throw much last week, Stefon Diggs had a big game. He caught eight passes against the Commanders, which he turned into 111 yards. That marked his second game of the season with at least 100 receiving yards. The Bills look his way early and often, which has resulted in him catching 25 of his 32 targets.

With Diggs being targeted so much, he has at least seven receptions in each of his three games this season. Last year, he had at least seven receptions in two of three meetings with the Dolphins. Working under the premise that he gets a lot of targets in what should be a high-scoring game, another game with at least seven receptions could be in the cards.

Bills vs. Dolphins Best Bet: Stefon Diggs over 6.5 receptions (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Dolphins hung 70 points on the Broncos in Week 3, which left a lot of players with crazy stat lines. One of them was Raheem Mostert. He rushed 13 times for 82 yards, caught seven passes for 60 yards and produced four total touchdowns. The crazy part was that fellow running back De'Von Achane also found his way into the end zone four times.

The Dolphins have moved the ball with ease this season, which has resulted in Mostert already having eight carries inside the red zone. Four of those have even come inside the five-yard line. That has contributed to him totaling seven touchdowns through three weeks. These aren't the most appealing of odds for a touchdown scorer prop, but Mostert still has a great opportunity to cash it.

Bills vs. Dolphins Best Bet: Raheem Mostert anytime TD scorer (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction

This game is a tossup. As good as the Dolphins have been, playing a loaded Bills team in Buffalo is among the most difficult matchups in the league. The better route to take on this game might be betting on the over. When these teams faced off twice in Buffalo last year, they combined for 61 and 65 points, respectively.