NFL Betting Picks: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, Week 2

Giants at Cardinals Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 2

Coming off an embarrassing 40-0 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the New York Giants will look to rebound in a more favorable matchup against the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals. Lets dig into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers to consider.

Giants at Cardinals Betting Odds for Week 2

Giants: Spread -4 (-112), -218 Moneyline

Cardinals: Spread +4 (-108), +180 Moneyline

Game Total: 40 points

With the Giants being shut out in Week 1 and the Cardinals still without Kyler Murray (knee), this is one of six games in Week 2 that has a total of 40 points or fewer.

Giants at Cardinals Betting Picks This Week

Nothing went right for the Giants in their game against the Cowboys. They put up an impressive drive in their first possession, but it was derailed by a penalty on their offensive line and then a bad snap that resulted in a big loss. The ensuing field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown. Their other miscues on the evening included Saquon Barkley fumbling a pass that went for a pick-six and multiple sacks allowed by their offensive line.

This is a great matchup for the Giants to bounce back with a convincing victory. They are the far superior team, especially with the Cardinals still trotting out Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. In his first start with the team, he threw for just 132 yards and did not produce a touchdown. Running back James Conner is Arizona's best offensive weapon and he'll spend the afternoon dealing with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. This could be a blowout in the Giants' favor.

Giants at Cardinals Best Bet: Giants -4 (-112 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Jones had very little time to look downfield against the Cowboys. He was sacked seven times, and that doesn't even include all the times he used his mobility to scramble out of the pocket. That contributed to him registering 13 carries. The result was him throwing for a paltry 104 yards.

Even with Jones performing so poorly, Darren Waller showed the potential role that he could have within their offense. He was targeted five times, finishing with three receptions for 36 yards. He entered the game with a hamstring injury, but was able to play and has said this week that it won't be a long-term issue. With the expectation that he is the team's top pass-catching option and that Jones has a better week, the over on his receiving yards prop is very appealing.

Giants at Cardinals Best Bet: Darren Waller over 41.5 receiving yards (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Barkley's bobbled reception that turned into an interception put the Giants in an even further hole last week. Even with them getting blown out, he carried the ball 12 times. The Giants didn't sign him to a long-term deal during the offseason, but they also didn't improve the depth at running back behind him. With Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell behind him, Barkley should remain very busy.

Last season, Barkley had at least 17 carries in nine of the 16 games that he played. The Giants went 7-1-1 over those nine games. If the Giants can race out to a big lead early, the game script should work in Barkley's favor to hit this over.

Giants at Cardinals Best Bet: Saquon Barkley over 16.5 rush attempts (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants at Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals are going to be in a tough spot until Murray returns. Dobbs is better suited to be a backup quarterback, and behind him is rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune. The Giants were a playoff team last season and improved on both sides of the ball over the summer. Don't expect the Cardinals to be able to keep this close.