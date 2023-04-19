NFL Draft Betting Picks: Bet These Now Before Odds Move

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching, as the first round is scheduled for April 27. Odds continue to shift as different bits of intel come in and certain narratives pick up steam, so this is a good time to capitalize on some potential values. Bet these NFL Draft betting picks on the top sports betting apps now before odds move.

Types Of NFL Draft Betting Picks To Bet

There are numerous types of bets you can make regarding the NFL Draft, including which player will be selected with a specific pick, which player will be the first one drafted at their respective position, over/unders on which pick a player will be drafted with, and even which position a team will draft with its first selection.

One draft pick prop bet that stands out is Tyree Wilson to be drafted sixth overall at +500 odds. Wilson is the consensus No. 2 edge rusher available in the draft behind Alabama's Will Anderson. If the betting favorite is selected at each of the first five picks, four quarterbacks and Anderson will be off the board by the time the Lions pick sixth overall. Detroit reportedly has a high draft grade on Wilson out of Texas Tech, and could opt for him over cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (+105) and Christian Gonzalez (+400) with the sixth overall pick.

Sign up using the best sportsbook promo codes to place your NFL draft betting picks now.

Bet These NFL Draft Props Now Before Odds Move

A position prop bet to bet now is Michael Mayer (+150) to be the first tight end drafted. In a deep draft at the position, Mayer and Dalton Kincaid (-180) are the consensus top two options. Mayer was slightly more productive at Notre Dame than Kincaid was at Utah, as Mayer had 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns over the last two years while Kincaid totaled 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns over the same span. Mayer is the safer pick between this pair of likely first-round prospects, as Kincaid has been recovering from a back injury over the past few months and thus didn't participate at the NFL Combine or Utah's Pro Day.

An intriguing player draft position prop is over/under pick 6.5 for Jalen Carter. The over, which would hit if Carter isn't drafted within the first six picks, has -160 odds. Carter's draft stock has plummeted due to an arrest coupled with the defensive tackle showing up to Georgia's pro day out of shape. Between the expected early quarterback run, Carter's red flags, and the positional needs of teams that currently own the top six picks, Carter is likely to slip out of the top six.

How To Bet On NFL Draft Betting Picks

The odds for the NFL Draft betting picks above were pulled from Caesars Sportsbook. Users who are at least 21 years old and located in states where mobile sports betting has gone live can wager on the NFL Draft through betting apps such as Caesars Sportsbook or BetMGM. New customers can use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars, or can sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet offer. .

After entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL while signing up, the first bet you place in your newly created account will be matched up to $1,250 with bonus bets if that initial wager loses. A winning $1,250 bet on Wilson to be picked sixth overall at +500 odds would pay out an additional $6,250 for a total of $7,500. If that's your first bet after using Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and Wilson isn't selected sixth overall, you would get $1,250 in bonus bets. Take advantage of this offer and bet on the NFL Draft now before odds move.