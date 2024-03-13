NFL Free Agency: The Return of the Running Back Position

This article is part of our NFL Free Agency series.

The golden age of running backs is long gone. Of the last 10 Super Bowl winners, no lead running back has accounted for more than 1.2 percent of their team's salary cap. On many occasions, when a team drafts a running back and re-signs him to a second contract, the move doesn't work out. In the last few years, we've seen running backs take pay cuts. We've also seen players sit out during training camp, though in many cases, the player gets a modest raise instead of the payday the runner wanted. This year's free agency appeared to go against recent trends.

The 2024 free agent class is abnormal. It could be argued that there isn't an impactful pass catcher on the open market. In addition, Kirk Cousins is the only quarterback that was seen as a solid starter. However, the running back position is different.

The trio of Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard are all 26 or 27 years old. Each has been used in a three-down capacity at times in their careers. In addition, aging players like Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler each have specific areas in which they are still very good.

After the legal tampering period began, both Aaron Jones and Joe Mixon became available. Both running backs likely have a year or two of peak production left. Also, each can be used in full-time roles.

Aside from the top running backs on the market, there are other productive players available. D'Andre Swift, Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, and Antonio Gibson all can complete a team's committee approach.

There was a perfect storm as free agency began. The majority of teams had plenty of money to spend. With the lack of available passing game options, it appeared that attacking the running back market was the best way to turbocharge an offense.

Whether any of these running backs help bring a team to a title is unknown, we definitely can look at how each of their fantasy values has changed.

Top Contracts

If looking for proof that running backs remain undervalued, this year's free-agent market proved that. The first two wide receiver signings were Darnell Mooney and Gabe Davis. Each player received $13 million per year. Although there are incentives in Saquon Barkley's deal, both Barkley and Josh Jacobs signed for less than Mooney and Davis.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley left the Giants. In New York, he had a terrible offensive line. Also, the team didn't have a credible passing attack. Now on the Eagles, Barkley goes to a team with a high-powered passing attack. Philly also has a very good line. Look for Barkley to be in line for one of his best seasons in 2024.

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Jacobs had a career year in 2022. In that season, the runner posted 4.9 yards per carry. Otherwise, Jacobs averaged more than a full yard less when combining 2020, 2021 and 2023. Green Bay moved on from Aaron Jones, who was turning 29 years old. They turn to Jacobs, who is three years younger than Jones. It appears that Jones is a more talented player. However, Jacobs has been durable -- one thing that Jones was not. Since the Packers have always split the backfield work, don't be surprised if the team doesn't give Jacobs the same level of work he had with the Raiders.

Mid-range Contracts for Starters

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Henry has seen his production fall in the last three years. It should be noted that the situation in Tennessee was worsening by the year, so Henry suffered. Last year, the veteran runner was well above average in broken tackles and yard-after-contact rates. Playing alongside Lamar Jackson, Henry could see an increase in efficiency.

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

When given the lead role in Dallas last year, Pollard was disappointing. The runner had the advantage of playing behind a very good line. Pollard also benefited from the Cowboys having a strong passing game. Despite the positive circumstances, Pollard posted just 4.0 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per reception. Now in Tennessee, Pollard won't have the advantages he had in Dallas. Last year's numbers in Dallas may be the upside case for Pollard this year.

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones was released when the Packers brought Josh Jacobs in. Now with Minnesota, Jones has very little serious competition on the depth chart. Playing on a one-year deal, the Vikings have little reason to limit the running back's usage. While in Green Bay, Jones was usually in a timeshare. This could be the best situation Jones has been in since early in his career.

Joe Mixon, Houston Texans (acquired in trade)

Mixon has always been productive when given volume. Late last year, Mixon was sharing work with Chase Brown. Now on the Texans, Mixon could easily see 300 touches. Even though Mixon is not great at breaking tackles or gaining yards after contact, he should be a three-down back with Houston. That should give the running back similar fantasy value to what Mixon had in Cincinnati.

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Within minutes of the legal tampering period opening, the Bears almost immediately signed Swift for three years. Making about $8 million per year, look for Swift to be Chicago's primary early-down back. It's also possible the Bears move Swift into a three-down role. If that happens, Swift's pass-catching ability could make him a value in fantasy drafts.

Bargain Contracts

Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Ekeler showed decline as a runner with the Chargers last year. That said, he was still outstanding as a receiver. Going into his age-29 season, Ekeler will likely take on a prominent pass-catching role. Since the Commanders have Brian Robinson as an early down back, Ekeler may not see high volume as a runner.

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Singletary had career-high usage with the Texans last year. The runner goes from playing on a very good offense to what could be one of the worst units in the league. Singletary will likely play behind a poor offensive line. In addition, the Giants aren't expected to have a potent passing attack. Expect Singletary to get volume, and that may be enough to make him a solid fantasy performer.

Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals

After playing well at times with the Colts, Moss moves to one of the better offenses in the league. Chase Brown will likely compete with Moss for work. Regardless, Moss should have an edge in early-down and goal-line work. Meanwhile, Brown could easily earn the receiving back role.