NFL Injury Analysis: Eagles Need Hurts in Week 18

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The final week of the NFL regular season is here, and the playoff picture remains cloudy, meaning plenty of top tier talent will be taking the field to finish out the year. For those still fighting for fantasy immortality let's take one last look at the injuries influencing the week ahead.

Jalen Hurts

After a loss to the Saints and the Cowboys win over the Titans, the Eagles once commanding lead of the NFC East division is down to a game, and the top seed in the NFC is suddenly dependent on a Week 18 win. Hurts has not played in Philadelphia's last two games due to a sprained sternoclavicular (SC) joint in his throwing shoulder. Head coach Nick Sirianni revealed Sunday that Hurts was "close" to suiting up against the Saints but was ultimately held out. The fact that Hurts almost played is a positive sign for an injury that often results in a multi-week absence. While the expectation is that Hurts returns to the starting quarterback role, those invested in Hurts may want to scale back their expectations. The SC joint enables fluid movement of the entire shoulder complex, and a sprain of the joint on Hurts' throwing shoulder could prove functionally limiting. As a result, he may be inclined to use his legs more than his arm. Hurts has proven he can be dangerous as a runner, but that comes with its own set of issues. If Hurts leaves the pocket, he could open himself up to an additional hit of the injured area. Therefore, Hurts should be considered a high-risk, high-reward option. Gardner Minshew would start for a third straight game should Hurts remain out.

Teddy Bridgewater: With starter Tua Tagovailoa in the league's mandated concussion protocol, Bridgewater got the start against the Patriots. However, just like last time he assumed the starting quarterback spot, Bridgewater was unable to finish the game. A concussion forced him out of his Week 5 start, and an issue with his knee forced him to miss additional time. His latest injury involves the pinkie finger on his right hand. The injury has been officially diagnosed as a pinkie dislocation. A dislocation occurs when the bones of a joint are forced out of their normal alignment. When a dislocation occurs, it isn't the dislocation itself that is problematic but the associated damage to the involved tissue and the structures surrounding the joint. It doesn't sound like Bridgewater suffered any significant soft tissue damage, but the integrity of the bone remains in doubt. One report suggested the pinkie was broken, though the Dolphins were still evaluating the injury. He could play even if the digit is broken, especially if the fragmented pieces did not displace. However, any accompanying swelling or pain could negatively impact his grip and effect how he delivers a pass. Look for more information to surface in the coming days, but don't be surprised if Skylar Thompson starts the regular season finale.

Turf Burns

James Conner: The Cardinals running back is considered day-to-day after making an early exit from Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Conner's injury was described as a shin injury, though it appears minor. The shin is the anterior portion of the tibia, one of two lower leg bones. It is poorly protected, making it vulnerable to injury, especially following direct contact. Fortunately, mild shin contusions rarely result in time lost, and Conner should be in uniform against the 49ers.

Nick Foles: The Colts have already ruled out Foles for Week 18 after he suffered a rib injury against the Giants. Foles landed on the football when he was taken down by New York defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Coach Jeff Saturday did not provide any details on the extent of the rib injury but did say Foles was "really sore," and that Sam Ehlinger will start against the Texans.

Derrick Henry: The Titans top rusher is expected back after sitting out the team's Thursday night loss to the Cowboys. The quick turnaround and overall insignificance of the outcome likely attributed to the decision to keep Henry in street clothes. However, Henry should be back in the lineup against the Jaguars after resting his ailing hip. It doesn't appear the injury was anything serious, and Henry should in line for his normal workload. Hassan Haskins would return to his usual backup role after rushing 12 times for 40 yards against Dallas.

Trey Lance: While Brock Purdy remains the starting quarterback for the 49ers, injury news regarding Lance did break late last week. San Francisco revealed Lance underwent a second procedure on his fractured ankle. This surgery was needed to remove the surgical hardware placed in the ankle in September. It is not uncommon for surgical hardware like rods or screws to be removed after bone repair is complete, especially if it is causing the effected individual pain or soreness. The now removed hardware was reportedly irritating Lance during the rehab process, though this setback shouldn't impact his timeline. Look for him to return in time for OTAs in May.

Tyler Lockett: The Seahawks wide receiver returned to action after missing one week due to a broken index finger that required surgery. The return was particularly impressive for someone who reportedly sustained a spiral fracture of the digit. While the finger was a non-issue, Lockett did suffer an undisclosed lower extremity injury that limited his reps against the Jets. Quotes from coach Pete Carroll detailing Lockett's injury suggest the issue is muscular in nature. However, the team remains tight-lipped regarding specifics. Any sort of strain of the lower leg could easily keep Lockett on the sidelines, so those invested here will need to closely monitor his availability in practice throughout the week ahead. If it is revealed he is nursing a calf or hamstring strain, Lockett will carry an elevated degree of risk entering Week 18.

Tony Pollard: Despite owner Jerry Jones' optimism that Pollard would play, he missed his first game of the season in Week 17. An undisclosed thigh injury forced him out, but the Cowboys expect Pollard to practice on Wednesday in hopes of playing against the Commanders. It sounds like Pollard's absence was more precautionary than anything, and he should be back in action to finish out the regular season with a shot at eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards for the season.