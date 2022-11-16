NFL Parlay Picks: Five-Leg Parlay To Bet This Week

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After an upset on Monday Night Football that knocked off the last remaining unbeaten team, we quickly move onto NFL Week 11. All of the early lines have been posted to the online sportsbooks, and there are multiple spots where you could claim an early edge.

String multiple bets together for NFL parlay picks to create a high-paying bet. It is always fun to post your parlay to social media, showing the big odds and your even larger brain, assuming the parlay hits. Below, we have an early five-leg parlay to bet this week in the NFL.

NFL Parlay Pick For This Week

NFL odds change throughout the week, as news is reported and money comes in on the lines. Because of this, many sports bettors like to get in on the action early, as it could create massive value that is impossible to get in a couple of days.

After reviewing the early odds for NFL Week 11, this is a five-leg parlay we like.

Buffalo Bills -9.5 vs CLE

New England Patriots -3.5 vs NYJ

New York Giants -3 vs DET

Dallas Cowboys -1.5 at MIN

Kansas City Chiefs -7 at LAC

This NFL parlay for Week 11 has +2454 odds, meaning a $10 wager would payout over $245.

The Bills should bounce-back against a bad Browns team. New England likely used their bye week to devise a plan to give Zach Wilson nightmares. The Giants are going to run all over the Lions. The Vikings will finally lose now that they're facing a healthy team, and the Chiefs should continue to cover the spread on the road.

Where Can I Bet On NFL Parlays This Week?

There are many great sportsbooks for you to bet on NFL parlay picks. Check out the following sportsbook offers you can claim this week.

Should I Bet Parlays Often? Bet Responsibly

It is always fun to put a little money on NFL parlay picks, as it creates those high-paying tickets that are always fun to post to social media or brag to your friends when they hit. Of course, they are high-paying because the probability of the parlay hitting is low, so make sure to bet responsibly.

Nobody wins parlays consistently. The massive odds are a trap that too many sports bettors fall into, which is what keeps the lights on at these sportsbooks. Bet a little on NFL parlay picks this weekend, but don't wager any more than you are willing to lose.