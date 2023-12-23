NFL Picks and Best Player Props for Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks Best Player Props For Week 16

Player Anytime Touchdowns

James Cook -115 (DraftKings)

Why not ride the hot hand here? The Bills are 12-point favorites on the road and since the bye week two weeks ago – and Ken Dorsey getting the boot – Cook has scored in both games. He's just as effective as a pass catcher out of the backfield as a runner so that added dimension helps in support of this cause. The Chargers rank 25th in the league against opposing running backs and with Justin Herbert out for the season, their coach and GM fired, they're just jockeying for a draft slot at this point.

Amon-Ra St. Brown +135 (FanDuel)

I'm going to do some simplistic math here. If you have a player who has scored a touchdown in seven of his 13 games played (54 percent) wouldn't you think his anytime touchdown odds would be like -105? However, Brown's are not that so I think we should take advantage here. Minnesota ranks 25th against opposing wide receivers and he is one of the few receivers in the league who has a healthy starting quarterback.

Courtland Sutton +150 (FanDuel)

This line is only +125 in other places so this seems like it's a good value. Would it surprise you that Sutton has 10 touchdowns on the season and has scored in 10 of 14 games? The Patriots have seemed to mail it in as evidenced by their last possession last week against the Chiefs at home. I can see hedging here and taking Jerry Jeudy at +250 (FanDuel), thinking that just one of them needs to score to make a profit.

Player Props

Antonio Gibson Over 22.5 Rushing Yards (-114 FanDuel)

This line is at 24.5 in other places and rather than get the slightly better juice (-110) I'd rather grab the extra two yards. The Jets, while a great defense especially at home, have not been good against the run ranking 26th in the league against opposing running backs. While Chris Rodriguez may get the lion's share of carries, Gibson should get his work as well. His four carries last week tied a five-week low and I'd think there's some positive correction there this week. This is my favorite prop of the week, go over.

Mike Evans Over 65.5 Receiving Yards -115 (DraftKings)

Evans has a whopping total of ... wait for it ... 65 receiving yards over his last two games which makes this an ironic line. This is a great matchup at home against the Jaguars, who rank 24th against opposing wide receivers. He's hit the over in four out of six games at home this season (if you're into that stat) and while he's only gotten six targets in his last two games, he should see more. Evans had 12, nine, 12 and 10 targets in his previous four games before those last two, so six targets should be seen as the floor. This is my second-most favorite prop bet of the week and I'd parlay the over here with an anytime touchdown.