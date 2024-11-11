NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 10 Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks and Props

Last week was an overall win for us on Monday night (barely) as DeAndre Hopkins scored (twice actually) and my prop bet of under passing yards for Baker Mayfield hit. By the way, in case you are new to this column, I hate taking the unders but will when needed. Let's see what's good this Monday night with only one game to choose from.

Anytime Touchdowns

Cooper Kupp +150 DraftKings, Puka Nacua +150 FanDuel

So if you want to make almost sure money, take these two players on their respective sites at those odds. Granted, neither may hit, but it's also possible that both find the end zone. The Dolphins are a tough team against opposing wide receivers which is why I think you can get both at these odds. Remember, there's a narrow receiving tree for the Rams and the running game combined with the Dolphins cross-country travel only helps these receivers. Raheem Mostert (+220 FanDuel) is also available if you're looking for floor and want a piece of both sides of the game here.

Tutu Atwell +750 FanDuel

He's only +265 on other sites, so it looks like some value here.

Tua Tagovailoa +1400, Matthew Stafford +1800 FanDuel

Throw like a couple of dollars or five here. Seems like a super low-risk, high-reward type of wager. Make sure you use FanDuel, they have these best odds and no, I am not a spokeman for them.

Player Props

Matthew Stafford Under 259.5 Passing Yards -110 BetRivers

Stafford has thrown for 279 and 298 passing yards over his last two games so this line doesn't make a ton of sense. Then you look at the Miami defense and see they rank No.1 against opposing quarterbacks. Also, at this point I expect the Dolphins to try and run the football and we all know that just chews time off the clock. Here's my favorite prop for Monday night.