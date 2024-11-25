NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 12 Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks and Props

As it seems every week, we had a mixed bag of results last Monday night. None of the anytime touchdown wagers hit but we nailed (easily, I might add) both of the prop bets. Let's see what looks good for Monday night's game with the Ravens traveling across the country to face the Chargers.

*Note - this has all the feels of the Eagles going to face the Rams and we know how that turned out...

Anytime Touchdowns

Derrick Henry -210 FanDuel

Do I really need to write anything to justify this? He's scored in every game this season and maybe he doesn't Monday night. Who knows, football is a funny game, but this seems like easy money. Lamar Jackson is plus +220 (FanDuel) if you want to hedge here (I would).

Mark Andrews +240 FanDuel

This is only +165 on other sites so I would grab this sooner than later. Andrews has turned into more of a weapon in the red zone recently with scores in four of his last six games. The Chargers are decent against the position ranking 10th against opposing tight ends but that shouldn't scare anyone off. Isaiah Likely has earned a mention (+380, DraftKings) if you want to hedge on the Ravens tight end position.

Player Props

Joshua Palmer Over 35.5 Receiving Yards FanDuel

I'm posting one and only one prop for Monday night's game and this is it. Palmer has hit this over in six of his last seven games. The additions of Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston will make softer coverage for Palmer. Here is my favorite - and only - prop bet I like for Monday night.