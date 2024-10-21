NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 7 Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football NFL Picks and Player Props

Another week, another two-game slate for the NFL on Monday night. Next week, we won't be so lucky as to have two games. I did well over the weekend with prop bets, let's hopefully keep this rolling.

Right now is the best time to check out the top sports betting apps here at RotoWire. This ESPN BET promo code kicks you off with a first bet reset worth up to $1000

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Derrick Henry, BAL -210 FanDuel

I'm pretty sure at this point this play is a gimme. That you can find it at -210 is an early Christmas present. Take what Santa is giving you.

Trey McBride, ARI +280 FanDuel

The presence of Marvin Harrison Jr. should take some pressure off of McBride, giving him softer coverage. The Chargers are not good against opposing tight ends, ranking 21st against the position. Keep in mind that McBride has zero touchdowns which, weird as it sounds, is why I like this wager.

Act now and take advantage of some great NFL betting promos. Bet just $5 and use this FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets.

Player Props

J.K. Dobbins Over 79.5 Rushing Yards FanDuel Draftkings, etc.

I find it interesting that this is a hard number across the board on virtually every site. I like the over here given Greg Roman's penchant for running the ball. Plus Dobbins looks like the running back we in fantasy circles fell in love with coming out of that Big Ten team. I think that parlaying this with the game under makes sense as well