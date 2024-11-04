NFL Picks and Player Props for Week 9 Monday Night Football

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks and Player Props

Dennis Allen just got fired?!?! The NFL is a fickle beast. At least I have only one game to try and give analysis about tonight. Really hope Rotowire doesn't fire me if I miss here (kidding, kidding powers that be).

Player Touchdowns

Travis Kelce +120 FanDuel

Anyone else out there have a brother? I have three and if anyone did anything to disrespect any of them, I'd react the same way Jason did. So back to the props.... I totally think Travis shows up and probably says something to Patrick to get him the ball when they're in the red zone.

Xavier Worthy +230 FanDuel, DeAndre Hopkins +185 FanDuel

Yes, I'm totally on the Chiefs' receivers' tonight. There might be a parlay here with one of the receivers plus the Chiefs' over their point total combined with Mahomes' over his passing touchdowns line. As a Bill's fan I'm disgusted by writing this (the Chiefs are good FWIW).

Player Props

Baker Mayfield Under 239.5 Passing Yards +100 (BetRivers)

I'm a bit confused about this line as Patrick Mahomes is 249.5 on other sites. Mayfield has remained a great story; he's a castaway from the Browns who threw a large bag at Deshaun Watson and now that team looks better with Jameis Winston under center. I could be totally wrong here if the the Bucs play from behind in the second half and this over hits. This all being said, I think Mayfield struggles tonight even if I will root for the guy.