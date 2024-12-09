NFL Picks: Monday Night Football, Bengals at Cowboys

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football is here and we have great NFL betting promos for you. Bet $5 and use this FanDuel promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins

Monday Night Football Picks and Props

I had a good week last week going one-for-two with my "Anytime Touchdown" picks as Jerry Jeudy had a monster game against his former team and hit +230 with a touchdown. I also hit my only prop bet with David Njoku easily going over 45.5 receiving yards. I actually think tonight's game could sneakily be a high scoring game provided that Dallas can score points and keep pace with Cincinnati. I find it a bit fishy that the Bengals are only 5.5-point favorites but love the 49-point over/under.

Anytime Touchdowns

Chase Brown -180 FanDuel

I don't see this as a crazy call considering he has the best odds of the night. Other sites list this as low as -220 so make sure you shop the lines in case they move throughout the day. I also would entertain the possibility of taking this with the live wagering during the game in case he misses out in the first quarter, you can likely get this more towards +100.

Mike Gesicki +360 FanDuel

This is only +230 on other sites so this seems like it's one of the better values of the night. Dallas is merely league-average against opposing tight ends and Gesicki is an interesting choice with most bettors flocking to Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins at worse odds.

Jake Ferguson +300 FanDuel, Brandin Cooks +390 FanDuel

Look, the Cowboys are penciled in for around three touchdowns and these two have the highest odds to score for Dallas for anyone not named Rico Dowdle or CeeDee Lamb. There's plenty of upside given that both could hit. I'd also sprinkle a little on Cooper Rush (+950 FanDuel) who had five rushing attempts last week.

Its great time of year to take advantage of sportsbook promos like this bet365 bonus code Sign up and take advantage a First Bet Safety Net worth up to $1000.

Player Props

CeeDee Lamb Over 66.5 Receiving Yards -115 DraftKings

Lamb comes in off one of his poorest outings of the season, catching just two passes for 39 yards. However, the Giants rank sixth against opposing wide receivers while the Bengals are a much better matchup at 22nd. The other stat worth noting here is that CeeDee had six targets last week after seeing double-digit targets in his last six games before that. Expect some "progression" to the mean for him Monday night.

Cooper Rush Over 230.5 Passing Yards -115 FanDuel

This line is 239.5 on other sites so definitely take it on FanDuel. Until last week against a tough Giants defense, Rush had looked more comfortable with games of 247 and 354 passing yards. This is his best matchup so far as the Bengals rank 31st against opposing quarterbacks, and playing at home never hurts. Rush's over/under for pass attempts is 36.5 which is a pretty big number that should parlay into passing yardage.