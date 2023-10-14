NFL Picks: Best Bets & Player Props For Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Best Player Player Props For Week 6

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the bluegrass state can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

Anytime Player Touchdowns

Raheem Mostert -150 (Caesars)

I normally don't like taking these odds but this week I'm going to make an exception. Without rookie sensation De'Von Achane, Mostert should get all the work he can handle. He's already up to eight touchdowns this season and has taken a bigger role in the passing attack with 15 catches this season (31 in 16 games last season). The Dolphins are two-touchdown favorites in a game with an over/under of 47.5 points so they should at least find the end zone 3-4 times. Carolina also ranks 31st in the league against opposing running backs, suggesting Mostert could be in for a monster game.

Chuba Hubbard +190 (FanDuel)

Miles Sanders was ruled out for Sunday lining Hubbard up to be the lead back for the Panthers. Hubbard has a catch in every game this season and expecting at least 12-15 touches seems like almost a certainty. He also has the size at 6-1, 210 lbs. to be an effective goal-line back and the Dolphins only rank 18th against opposing running backs. It would make sense that Carolina has a game plan to run the ball, control the clock and avoid a track meet with Miami. That game plan would involve Hubbard extensively and I would look into doing a parlay with alternative rushing yards and an anytime touchdown (Over 68.5 rushing yards + an anytime touchdown parlay on DraftKings is +360, other sites don't have this up yet).

Jordan Addison +180, K.J. Osborn +225 (Caesars)

I'd shop this line around as not all the sites had it up as I was writing this Friday afternoon. These were the best odds I could find and this hit last week with Addison scoring so I'm going back to the well. Justin Jefferson is going to be out for a while and both of these players should benefit from his absence. Addison has scored in three out of five games this season while Osborn has scored in two out of his five games. Jefferson was averaging over 10 targets per game so both players should see an extra 2-3 with him out. Newly anointed third wide receiver Brandon Powell has +320 anytime touchdown odds on DraftKings.

Player Props

Christian McCaffrey Under 69.5 Rushing Yards -105 (DraftKings)

It seems crazy to fade McCaffrey given what he's done this season so I'll have to give this wager some justification. McCaffrey has hit the over for this number in every game this season, except last week against the Cowboys. The Cowboys rank 10th against the running back position while the Browns rank third, the toughest matchup McCaffrey has had all season. Cleveland has had an extra week to prepare for this game, coming off the bye and has home-field advantage playing in front of the Dawg Pound. Finally, I have to think the 49ers might be in line for a letdown game after beating the Cowboys so easily last week.

Evan Engram Over 41.5 Receiving yards -114 (FanDuel)

This is my favorite prop of the week with the Jaguars hosting a home game against the Colts. Engram plays more like a wide receiver than a typical tight end, which is good for both over props and fantasy purposes. He's developed a solid rapport with Trevor Lawrence as evidenced by getting exactly eight targets in each of his last four games. He's gone over this mark in four out of five games this season, one of those contests being against the Colts. Indianapolis ranks 18th against tight ends and the only game Engram didn't hit this over was last week against the Bills, who are ranked third against opposing tight ends.