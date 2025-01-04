NFL Picks Best NFL Player Props For Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 18 NFL Picks, Predictions and Player Props

It's a weird week for the NFL in that it's Week 18 and there are incentive-based logistics in place There are still a few teams to have something to play for. Let's see if we can find some winners in this strange week.

Anytime Touchdowns

Derrick Henry -230 FanDuel

If I'm reading his contract correctly, Henry gets a nice bonus with another touchdown. The Ravens need a win and they're 17.5-point favorites. What's raising a red flag for me is that this line is only -230 and not towards the -400 range. I won't look a gift horse in the mouth and just suggest taking these odds.

Courtland Sutton +140 FanDuel

The Broncos have something to play for and the Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton connection has worked for them. The two have connected for five touchdowns in their last seven games. The Chiefs have the number one seed locked up in the AFC and they plan to rest many starters. This line crazily prices at -125 on other sites, so there's some good value here.

Jalen Nailor +420 FanDuel

Here's another line that seems to be a good value as it's as low as +280 on other sites. Nailor scored in the first three games of the season but has been mostly quiet since then, although he scored in Week 17. This game has a lot on the line and while the Lions rank 31st against opposing wide receivers, it's likely due to them scoring a ton and then playing prevent defense in the second half. There's a small spread here with the highest over/under of the week so it makes sense to get a piece of this game.

Player Props

Blake Corum Over 56.5 Rushing Yards -115 BetMGM

Corum is a name that everyone should remember in 2025 for season-long leagues if you punt early on running backs (that worked this year). I was completely wrong to fade Kyren Williams. While this seems like I'm doubling-down on him for next season, I'd prefer Corum over Williams given their likely drafting positions. Sean McVay has already said they'll likely rest their starters and this seems like a logical place to take Corum. This line is 60.5 on other sites so grab it here.

Joe Burrow Under 7.5 Rushing Yards +100 FanDuel

I seldom look at props like these given the low total and I usually like to go with the over.

*Side note - I did recommend Patrick Mahomes' under for rushing yards in that Super Bowl when he went backwards at the end of the game. Greatest win/Bad Beat maybe ever depending on the side you were on.

Burrow has games of 25 and 19 rushing yards over his last two, which is probably why this line looks tempting to take the over. However, he had games of 0, -2 and 9 rushing yards the previous three games. The 9-yard rushing game was at home against Pittsburgh and now he has to deal with them on the road. The weather could also play a factor here in case you have missed the national weather reports.