NFL Picks: Best Player Props For Week 12

Player Anytime Touchdowns

Travis Etienne -110 (Caesars)

This game has one of the more healthier over/unders at 47.5 and the spread is only 1.5, suggesting both teams are going to score touchdowns. This line is as much as -145 on other sites, so hitting up Caesars is going to save you/make you more money. Houston ranks 16th in the league against opposing running backs so this is a decent matchup for Etienne.

Jonathan Taylor -115 (DraftKings)

This is another line that's really high in other places as you can find it at -162. The Colts are favored by 2.5 points in a game with an over/under of 44.5 points so this seems like it's a good value. Taylor has scored in three of his last four games and should be fresh coming off a bye week. He has dual abilities as he can either run or catch a pass out of the backfield to hit pay dirt.

D'Andre Swift +110 (FanDuel)

I hate betting against my Buffalo Bills but I'm also tasked with trying to make good picks. Matt Milano is still out, Tre'Davious White is out for the season and those are the Bills' two best players on the defensive side of the ball. Swift has touchdowns in three of his last five games and the Bills rank 22nd against opposing running backs.

Player Props

Gabe Davis Over 35.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

A lot was made over the zero targets Davis received in the Bills' blowout win over the Jets. However, in every game this season that Davis had a poor performance, he's bounced back the following week, which I expect him to do against the Eagles. While the Eagles score a lot of points, they also allow a lot of points and rank 32nd against opposing wide receivers. This is my favorite prop/touchdown/anything bet of the week.

Saquon Barkley Under 70.5 Rushing Yards -119 (Caesars)

What do we know about Bill Belichick and any offspring of his? They will do everything to take away your best weapon on offense and for the Giants that's clearly Saquon. I'd fade Tommy DeVito in this game as well, but I think fading Saquon is the better avenue to go. I'm guessing he doesn't even pass the 50-yard mark for rushing.

Elijah Moore Over 27.5 Receiving Yards -114 (FanDuel)

Other sites have this at 28.5 for lesser juice so I'd guide you to those sites if you don't think the extra yard will come into play. I think there might be something with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and his rapport with Moore that the books might not have caught up yet. Moore had a season-high 60 receiving yards last week with DTR (yes, I've coined that abbreviation) and Moore has had seven targets in four of his last six games, showing he's been a bigger part of the Browns' passing games. I also like Amari Cooper's props in this game as well. Cooper anytime TD odds +300 on Caesars, Moore +380 on DraftKings or Caesars.