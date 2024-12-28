NFL Picks: Best NFL Player Props For Week 17

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks and Player Props For Week 17

Sorry about the layoff last week, I was attending a fun game of soccer at the facilities of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the Steel City (watching my daughter play soccer). I'm back to work this week and let's see if I can find some winners for Week 17.

Anytime Touchdowns

Saquon Barkley -215 DraftKings

This is as high as -275 on other sites. I'd grab him this week and get ready to reload for next week (against the Giants). He's been money all season long and I might be a bit biased here as he's gotten me to the championship game in a season-long league. He is challenging Eric Dickerson (16-game season) for the season-long rushing yardage record, and with the Eagles fighting for playoff placement, they'll rely heavily on Saquon in this game.

Garrett Wilson +190 DraftKings

This line prices as low as +110 on other sites so there's a good amount of value here. Wilson has played a bit of second fiddle since Davante Adams joined the team. If there's another quarterback under center next season (as expected), target Wilson heavily in redraft leagues. The Bills have been awful on defense as of late and have literally hoped to get a one-up on possessions and just outscore their opponent. Look for a big day out of Wilson should Aaron Rodgers appropriately target him, and doing a 100-yard receiving day with an anytime touchdown Parlay makes a lot of sense.

Malik Nabers +220 FanDuel

He's only +165 on other sites and that's probably because he was a bit banged up this week and listed as. questionable to play. Nabers has gotten into the Justin Jefferson-lite category. It doesn't matter who is playing quarterback, he'll put up numbers for fantasy purposes. I actually think the Giants somehow upset the Colts in this game and playing outdoors in less than stellar weather helps New York. The Colts are merely league-average against opposing wide receivers.

Player Props

Joe Burrow Under 2.5 Passing Touchdowns -175 DraftKings

This line is at -215 on other sites so grabbing it on DraftKings makes sense. He hasn't gone under this mark in his last seven games and that along with the -175 odds makes it seem a bit odd. I'll lay the big odds here as the Broncos have an elite defense against opposing quarterbacks and Denver has had extra time to prepare for Saturday's game.

Ladd McConkey Under 74.5 Receiving Yards -110 DraftKings

This line is at 69.5 on other sites just to have a reference. The Chargers have to travel across the country and face the Patriots in lousy weather, which isn't what Los Angeles is used to. The Patriots haven't quit (see the three-point loss in Buffalo last week). Despite being a bit banged up, the Chargers have still run McConkey out for the occasional special teams play. Go under here.

Dalton Kincaid Over 33.5 Receiving Yards -115 BetRivers

The Jets rank third against opposing wide receivers, a stat I'm sure the Bills are aware of. They're a little worse against opposing tight ends, ranking ninth. Since coming off his injury, Kincaid has seen seven targets in both of his games and there should be some progression to the mean after a 2.1 yards per target mark last week.