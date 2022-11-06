NFL Picks: NFL Player Props and Touchdown Props to To Target, Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks, Player Props and Touchdown Props for NFL Week 9

Last article: 2-2, -0.23 units

Season: 57-70, -19.23 units

Khalil Herbert over 38.5 rushing yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Herbert has been coming on recently, and actually led the Bears with 16 carries last week. He has now covered this total (in fact, has doubled it in most cases) in five of his last six games. He has also recorded a long run of 27+ yards in four of his eight games this year (while working primarily as a backup). With Herbert now becoming a more entrenched part of the offense, there's no reason not to like this number.

Khalil Herbert longest rush over 12.5 yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Hebert has covered this number in six of his eight games, and again, much of that has come in games where he got less work than he figures to get this weekend. Solid play.

Justin Jefferson over 86.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Jefferson has been on a roll since his pair of consecutive duds early this year, now covering this total in four consecutive games (and 5-of-7 overall). He now faces a Commanders pass defense that ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to WR's. Given his ample talent, and the volume that he regularly receives, he's almost always a good bet to cover this number.

D'Onta Foreman over 71.5 rushing yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Last week, with Panthers backfield mate Chuba Hubbard out of action, Foreman had elite volume, logging 26 carries for 118 yards. In fact, that was his second straight game (both games immediately following Christian McCaffrey's departure) where Foreman had 118 rushing yards. Now, with Chuba Hubbard once again on the shelf this week, Foreman should see heavy volume vs. the Bengals' 21st-ranked rush defense.

Romeo Doubs over 47.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Doubs jumped back into relevance last week, with the Packers WR1 Allen Lazard out of action with a shoulder injury. Lazard's status remains up in the air right now, with coach Matt LaFleur calling him a game-time decision. The Packers also may be missing Christian Watson with a concussion (unclear at this point). In any case, the Packers WR's have a very good matchup this week vs. the hapless Lions defense, in a favorable dome environment. With Doubs seemingly their top receiving option right now (aside from perhaps RB Aaron Jones), he's in a great position to cover this total.

Romeo Doubs anytime touchdown, +150 (FanDuel)

Doubs found the end zone last week with the other Packers WR's suffering through injury issues, and looks set to do so again in this prime matchup that should feature a lot of scoring. Even with Lazard & Co. active, Doubs has seen his fair share of red zone work this year, with Aaron Rodgers targeting him from both short and long range. That of course should be amplified this week, given the matchup and with the other receivers either limited or out altogether. Good chance at a score.

Deon Jackson over 77.5 rushing + receiving yards, -114 (FanDuel)

Jackson has excelled in his limited opportunities, and now gets the start this week, with Jonathan Taylor ruled out. The last time that happened, Jackson went for 121 scrimmage yards while catching a whopping 10 passes. Things have changed since then with Sam Ehlinger taking over at QB, but that could also mean more dump-offs to the RB's, so that's not necessarily a bad thing. It also speaks to the Colts' confidence in Deon Jackson that they were willing to trade longtime Colt Nyheim Hines to the Bills this week. Expecting a solid performance, and of course Jackson is a great add in fantasy this week.

Rhamondre Stevenson over 104.5 rushing + receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Stevenson should get all the work he can handle this week, with backfield mate Damien Harris slowed by an illness this week (just one limited practice). This should be helped along by Stevenson's recent spike in receiving usage, with him recording 15 targets over the last two weeks. With the Patriots likely playing with a lead this week, expect to see lots of Rhamondre.

Will Dissly over 19.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Dissly has covered this modest total in five of his eight games this year, and now faces the Cardinals, who routinely give up big games to opposing TE's. Hard not to like.

Travis Kelce over 72.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Kelce has logged 92+ yards in three of his last four games, and now gets a plum matchup vs. the Titans, who rank 24th in passing yards allowed. They also rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to TE's. Expecting another solid game from the overall TE1.

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown, -135 (DraftKings)

Kelce has scored in four of his seven games this year, with one of those games being a 4-touchdown effort in a similar-type matchup vs. the Raiders (who also rate poorly vs. TE's). For the Titans' part, they have allowed 14 receiving touchdowns in seven games this year. While this price is a little expensive for an anytime TD, it's probably not in this case, as Kelce appears very likely to find the end zone here.

