NFL Picks: Top NFL Player Props to Target for Week 18

Last article: 0-0-4, +0.00 units

Season: 89-145, -69.98 units

Jerick McKinnon over 36.5 receiving yards, -110 (FanDuel)

McKinnon has been a big part of the Chiefs passing game recently, averaging 5.75 receptions and 66.25 yards per game over the last month, while scoring six receiving touchdowns over those four games. Hard not to like this play based on his recent volume, especially with the Raiders defense ranking 29th in passing yards allowed.

Christian Kirk over 62.5 receiving yards, -113 (FanDuel)

Kirk will collect a $500k performance bonus if he reaches 91 receiving yards in this game, something he's done five times already this year. With QB Trevor Lawrence likely looking to help Kirk out in this regard, and with the Titans defense ranking 32nd in passing yards allowed, I think Kirk has a strong chance of getting to at least the mid-60's tonight.

Diontae Johnson over 51.5 receiving yards, -114 (FanDuel)

Johnson caught only two passes last week (despite seven targets), but prior to that he had covered this total in four straight games, and he's logged no fewer than seven targets in any of his last half-dozen games. He also had an 8-catch, 81-yard performance vs. the Browns earlier this year. Seems better than a 50/50 proposition that Johnson can reach the mid-50's in the Steelers biggest game of the year.

Tyler Boyd over 29.5 receiving yards, -114 (FanDuel)

Boyd is the clear third wheel among the Bengals receivers, but he also benefits from Chase and Higgins drawing the bulk of the coverage. Boyd has covered this number in 11-of-15 games this year, while the Ravens defense ranks 24th in passing yards allowed.

Tee Higgins anytime touchdown, +175 (FanDuel)

Higgins has scored a touchdown in each of the last four games he's played in, while QB Joe Burrow ranks second in the league in TD passes. Clear value here, especially compared to the price on Ja'Marr Chase, which is listed much lower at +105 odds (Chase has eight touchdowns, Higgins has seven touchdowns).