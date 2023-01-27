NFL Player Prop Picks: 5 Props To Bet Now For The AFC And NFC Championship

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The AFC and NFC Championship Games will decide which two teams will advance to Super Bowl LVII. Sunday's action will begin with the Eagles hosting the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, followed by an AFC Championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs in Kansas City.

There are plenty of talented players on each of the final four teams, but some are in better position to produce than others. The NFL player props below highlight 5 props to bet now on the best sports betting sites for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Ja'Marr Chase anytime TD scorer (-105)

Isiah Pacheco over 47.5 rushing yards (-125)

Deebo Samuel over 19.5 rushing yards (-115)

A.J. Brown under 69.5 receiving yards (+100)

DeVonta Smith over 5.5 receptions (+125)

Chase has found the end zone in each of Cincinnati's two playoff games, and a Kansas City secondary that allowed 20 touchdowns to wide receivers in the regular season – second-most in the league – is unlikely to keep Joe Burrow's favorite target from scoring again. Pacheco has at least 58 rushing yards in nine of the last 10 games and should once again get the bulk of rushing attempts in the Chiefs' backfield.

The way to beat Philadelphia's defense is on the ground, and with top two running backs Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) playing through injuries, there should be a few extra rushing attempts for Samuel, who has averaged 5.9 yards per carry over the past two regular seasons. Brown's hip injury appears more problematic than is being let on considering he mustered only 22 yards last week. Smith has been targeted at least eight times in each of the past 10 games, and a reduced role for Brown could lead to extra opportunities for Philadelphia's other highly productive wide receiver.

