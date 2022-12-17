This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

When it comes to winning the Super Bowl, most of the NFL's 32 teams open the season feeling like they have a shot. With weekly parity in the NFL and a few lucky breaks, a team can go from worst to first and make a run. Though they did not finish the job, last year's Bengals come to mind.

Who are this year's dark horses? We'll look through the playoff races in both conferences while offering suggestions for where to bet on how the rest of the season will shake out.

NFL Playoff Predictions - Who Will Reach The Big Game In The AFC?

All seven playoff seeds are available in the AFC entering Week 15. Teams that include the Bills and Chiefs can clinch playoff berths with respective wins over the Dolphins and Texans this week. When it comes to the next grouping, it is safe to say that there is a path for both the Ravens and Bengals to advance when it is all said and done. Both teams are sitting with 9-4 records.

The AFC South is the worst division in the AFC. However, somebody has to win the division and get into the playoffs. Barring an immense slide, the Titans should cone again advance, but the Jaguars can always make a run if they get hot.

Two of the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, and Chargers will likely take the two final spots in the AFC. The Dolphins and Jets are the frontrunners, however. The Dolphins have the best record of the bunch while the Jets are built for December football.

NFL Playoff Predictions - Who Will Reach The Big Game In The NFC?

Heading over to the NFC, the Eagles have one playoff spot on lockdown, which means there are six up for grabs. Teams including the Cowboys, Vikings, and 49ers can all get in with a win in Week 15.

Similar to the AFC South, the NFC South is also a bad division. However, there is no standout team in the NFC as there is in the AFC with Tennesee. The Buccaneers, Panthers, and Falcons are all separated by one game. All of these teams are in the mix to win the South in the NFC, as ugly as it sounds.

The value bet to make when it comes to betting on the NFC South division winner is on the Panthers. Their NFL division winner odds are +375 to win the NFC South at Caesars Sportsbook.

The rest of the seeding in the NFC will be filled out by the Seahawks, Commanders, or Giants. The Giants will likely be the odds team out of the equation.

NFL Playoff Predictions - Who Will Reach The Big Game?

You can have a lot of fun when it comes to betting on NFL futures like conference winners and Super Bowl odds. You can bet on these markets at all of the best NFL betting sites.

The best bets that you can make knowing what we know today are the Cowboys to win the NFC and the Bengals to win the AFC. This is because there is value in these odds and both teams are two of the hottest in the NFL. Dallas' odds are +330 while Cincinnati's odds are +525 at Caesars Sportsbook.

When it comes to the Super Bowl winner, the Cowboys at +800 is the best bet that you can make. When you look at the NFC, Dallas has a clear path to the big game, and if they get to the Super Bowl, the Cowboys are built to beat anyone with their elite running game and an opportunistic defense that steps up when needed most.