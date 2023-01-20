NFL Playoffs Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFL Divisional Round

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Best Bets for NFL Divisional Round Weekend

We're onto the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, which is the best weekend of the football season. We've got four games to sink our teeth into this weekend, all of which have the potential to be great games. Saturday's slate features a pair of rematches from the regular season and both games have spreads higher than a touchdown. Don't let that fool you, though, as the Jaguars and Giants could be live dogs. Sunday has a pair of games that could be instant classics. I can't wait for Bills-Bengals and the 49ers-Cowboys matchup has all the ingredients to be a great one. Let's dive in and see if we can find the best ways to bet this weekend's action.

Divisional Round Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for Divisional Round Weekend

In this article, we'll dig into the Divisional Round Weekend odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Wild Card Round Weekend ATS Record: 4-2

Wild Card Round Record on Totals: 1-5

Season Record ATS: 117-116-6

Season Record on Totals: 114-124-1

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Jaguars Chiefs -8.5 KC -435; JAX +380 52.5

The Jaguars showed a lot -- both good and bad -- in their comeback win over the Chargers. If they get off to another slow (read: disastrous) start in Arrowhead, the Chiefs aren't going to leave the barn door open the way the Bolts did.

Per the Action Network, Patrick Mahomes is 6-3 ATS at home in the postseason and is 5-0 straight up in the Divisional Round and Divisional rounds. I expect that record to improve to 7-3 ATS and 6-0 SU in this spot. The Jaguars could play something close to their 'A' Game and still lose by 10 or more if the Chiefs are equally sharp.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -8.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Under 53.0 (DraftKings)

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 17

Eagles vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Giants Eagles -7.5 PHI -350; NYG +300 48.5

Philly begins its postseason after earning the No.1 seed in the NFC and its reward is seeing the Giants for the third time in seven weeks. The Eagles went 2-0 against the G-Men this season but one of those games was the regular-season finale where the Giants were already locked into their seed and the first game was a rout, but the Giants were extremely shorthanded.

The Giants have been established as the public side in this one with 61% of the money coming in on the G-Men at DraftKings. It makes sense. 7.5 is a big number and it crosses the key number of 7.0, which is particularly notable when the Giants played 13 one-score games in the regular season. Jalen Hurts may be at less than 100 percent as well despite not being on the injury report. All of that being said, the Eagles were still arguably the best team in the NFC this season and are loaded at nearly every position on the field. They have too much firepower on offense and the defense can be suffocating. It's a lot of points and I've gone back and forth on this one all week, but give me the Birds.

Spread Pick: Eagles -7.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 48.0 (DraftKings)

Prediction: Eagles 34, Giants 20

Bills vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Bengals Bills -5.5 BUF -240; CIN +215 48.5

This might end up as the best game of these playoffs. Allen vs. Burrow. Star receivers all over the field. Football weather. Sign me up.

Much has been made of the Bengals' offensive line injuries, and that's a legitimate concern. Buffalo sans Von Miller makes me slightly less worried about that if I'm on Cincinnati, though, and it's not like Burrow is used to playing behind great offensive lines to begin with. He's mobile enough to evade the rush and Cincinnati will likely opt to have shorter dropbacks and quicker throws to mitigate the pass rush, along with getting Joe Mixon going on the ground.

On the other side, we all know that the Bills are essentially unstoppable when they're clicking on all cylinders. When is the last time we saw those Bills, though? Against the Bears in Week 16?

Last week's game against Miami isn't even the focal point of my concerns with Buffalo, necessarily. However, it was another instance of Buffalo not being sharp and having turnover issues. The Bills' 27 turnovers in the regular season were the third most in the NFL behind only Indianapolis and Houston. Of course, Buffalo wreaks havoc on defense with 27 total takeaways, too, but you can't afford turnovers in the postseason.

I expect this to be much closer than the 5.5-point spread and I give the Bengals a legitimate shot at winning outright in what may be a lower-scoring affair than the total implies.

Spread Pick: Bengals +5.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 48.5 (FanDuel)

Prediction: Bengals 24, Bills 20

49ers vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Cowboys 49ers -4.0 SF -195; DAL +166 46.5

Almost everything you look at in this matchup would steer you towards the 49ers winning fairly comfortably. That's why I was taken aback when I saw the line open at 4 and sink to 3.5 at some points during the week. What does Vegas know that we don't? Is this the moment that Brock Purdy looks like a seventh-round rookie? Is Dallas really playing that well right now to hang with SF for four quarters?

There are factors working against the Cowboys, too. They have a significant rest disadvantage having played Monday night while San Francisco kicked off the Divisional Round round last Saturday. Dallas also has a long trip out to the Bay Area. I could see this going either way (that's the point of the spread, I suppose) but I'll go against my gut and my brain and say the Cowboys keep this to a field goal game.

Spread Pick: Cowboys +4 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 46.0 (DraftKings)

Prediction: San Francisco 27, Dallas 24

NFL Divisional Round Weekend Best Bets

Check out our favorite Divisional Round Weekend picks against the spread and on totals.

