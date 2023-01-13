NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NFL Playoffs Best Bets: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Expert Picks and Player Props

NFL Playoffs Best Bets: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Expert Picks and Player Props

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
January 13, 2023

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

 NFL Picks: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Expert Bets and Player Props for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL opens the playoffs Saturday afternoon with a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.  Let's try to start the betting week off on the right foot with the following wagers to consider.

Get the most out of your NFL Playoffs betting experience at BetMGM by signing up using the BetMGM Bonus Code for first bet insurance up to $1,000.

 Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds:  Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Seahawks: Spread +9.5 (-105), Moneyline +400

49ers: Spread -9.5 (-115), Moneyline -500

Game Total: 42.0 points

Get your NFL Playoffs started at DraftKings using the DraftKings Promo Code for $200 in free bets when you wager $5 at signup. If you're in Ohio, try the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for bonus bets now that sports betting is live in the Buckeye State.

Wild Card Weekend Picks: Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bets and Player Props 

San Francisco 49ers -5.5 1H (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 2 units

The 49ers come into this game on a 10-game winning streak and beat the Seahawks in both of their meetings (27-7, 21-13). Seattle has been an up-and-down team going 6-4 in their first 10 games, but finishing 3-5, but closed with two wins in a row to get into the playoffs. 

This is just a bad matchup for the Seahawks who are 30th in rushing defense while the 49ers are 8th in rushing offense. The 49ers are the best defense in the NFL, ranking 1st in yards allowed, 2nd in rushing yards allowed and 1st in points allowed.

The 49ers will establish their running game and defense in the first half at home as in the first two meetings they outscored the Seahawks 20-0 and 14-3. First half point spread bets avoid the potential of a back door cover which is definitely a possibility here.

Christian McCaffrey Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.5 units

McCaffrey had 26 rushing attempts in their last matchup on December 15th in which the 49ers won 21-13. They had Jeffrey Wilson run 18 times and Tyrion Davis-Price 14 times in the first game (27-7). 

The 49ers outrushed the Seahawks in attempts 89-28 combined in both games. This screams game script as they can just run the ball and control the game with their defense at home. 

Kenneth Walker Under 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

If you buy into the results from the first two games, this is an easy play. Walker had 12 rushing attempts in the December 15th game and only four in the first game. The reason this number is a tad high is over the last three games, Walker has 29, 23, and 26 rushing attempts. But Walker's rushing attempts were always high when the Seahawks won, vs. when they lost (4,3,8,10,14,12,26).   

Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bets Recap

San Francisco 49ers -5.5 1H (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 2 units

Christian McCaffrey Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1.5 units

Kenneth Walker Under 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michael Rathburn
Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expert Picks and Player Props for NFL Wild Card Weekend
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expert Picks and Player Props for NFL Wild Card Weekend
NFL Reactions: Wild-Card Weekend
NFL Reactions: Wild-Card Weekend
Sunday Night Football Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for AFC Wild Card Game
Sunday Night Football Picks: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for AFC Wild Card Game
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Wild Card Round
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Wild Card Round
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for MNF Wild Card Baller
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for MNF Wild Card Baller
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wild Card Weekend Sunday Baller
NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wild Card Weekend Sunday Baller