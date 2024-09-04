NFL Staff Picks: Week 1 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Welcome to the 2024 edition of Staff Picks, where each week this season our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. Defending champ Kevin Payne is back to defend to his crown, joined, as usual, by fellow RotoWire writers Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen and Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don. Payne finished 140-124-8 (53.0 percent, not including ties) to capture his second championship, both in the last three seasons. Week 1 features three unanimous picks: Dolphins -3.5 vs. Jaguars, Browns -2.5 vs. Cowboys, Jets +4 at 49ers. Seven teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Ravens +3 at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Ravens Ravens Packers +2.5 at Eagles at Sao Paulo Packers Packers Packers Eagles Packers Steelers +3 at Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Steelers Cardinals +6.5 at Bills Bills Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Titans +4 at Bears Titans Bears Titans Bears Titans Patriots +8 at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Patriots Texans -3 at Colts Colts Texans Colts Colts Colts Jaguars +3.5 at Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Panthers +4 at Saints Panthers Panthers Saints Saints Panthers Vikings -1.5 at Giants Giants Giants Vikings Giants Giants Raiders +3 at Chargers Raiders Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos +6 at Seahawks Seahawks Broncos Seahawks Broncos Broncos Cowboys +2.5 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Commanders +3 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Commanders Buccaneers