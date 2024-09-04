NFL Staff Picks: Week 1 Winners

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Welcome to the 2024 edition of Staff Picks, where each week this season our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread.
Defending champ Kevin Payne is back to defend to his crown, joined, as usual, by fellow RotoWire writers Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen and Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don.
Payne finished 140-124-8 (53.0 percent, not including ties) to capture his second championship, both in the last three seasons.
Week 1 features three unanimous picks: Dolphins -3.5 vs. Jaguars, Browns -2.5 vs. Cowboys, Jets +4 at 49ers. Seven teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Ravens +3 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Packers +2.5 at Eagles at Sao Paulo
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Eagles
|Packers
|Steelers +3 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Steelers
|Cardinals +6.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Titans +4 at Bears
|Titans
|Bears
|Titans
|Bears
|Titans
|Patriots +8 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Patriots
|Texans -3 at Colts
|Colts
|Texans
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars +3.5 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Panthers +4 at Saints
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Vikings -1.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Vikings
|Giants
|Giants
|Raiders +3 at Chargers
|Raiders
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Broncos +6 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Cowboys +2.5 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Commanders +3 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Commanders
|Buccaneers
Odds from BetMGM.
|2023 Best Bet Record
|9-8-1
|10-7-1
|11-7
|9-9
|7-11
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|19-16-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|128-136-8
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The last time we saw Giants-Vikings, the Giants' pass rush was too much for the Vikings in a playoff game just two seasons ago. I don't think the Vikes have improved their OL since then, and I think the Giants will be improved over last year. Second best bet is the Chiefs. I'm on both home dogs, and the neutral site underdog as well.
|Pianowski
|I like the LAC to get revenge for last year's beatdown. Chargers don't have a home-field advantage, but they have key edges at coach and quarterback.
|Whalen
|Bo Nix turned some heads the final two weeks of the preseason, but going up to Seattle and playing against first-teamers could be a jarring experience. Nix's safe, get-the-ball-out approach should give the Broncos a higher floor than last season, but I don't see that being enough to keep up with the Seahawks.
|Payne
|Cardinals were a close second best bet for me. A healthy Aaron Rodgers with that defense could be Super Bowl bound this season.
|Del Don
|Week 1 is traditionally the easiest slate of the season for me to pick, and it wasn't any different this year, with dogs leading the way.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
