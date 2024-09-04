NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 1 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on September 4, 2024

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Welcome to the 2024 edition of Staff Picks, where each week this season our writers will pick every NFL game against the spread. 

Defending champ Kevin Payne is back to defend to his crown, joined, as usual, by fellow RotoWire writers Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen and Yahoo Sports'  Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don.

Payne finished 140-124-8 (53.0 percent, not including ties) to capture his second championship, both in the last three seasons. 

Week 1 features three unanimous picks: Dolphins -3.5 vs. Jaguars, Browns -2.5 vs. Cowboys, Jets +4 at 49ers.  Seven teams garnered four votes, just missing unanimity. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Ravens +3 at ChiefsChiefsChiefsChiefsRavensRavens
Packers +2.5 at Eagles at Sao PauloPackersPackersPackersEaglesPackers
Steelers +3 at FalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsFalconsSteelers
Cardinals +6.5 at BillsBillsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Titans +4 at BearsTitansBearsTitansBearsTitans
Patriots +8 at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsPatriots
Texans -3 at ColtsColtsTexansColtsColtsColts
Jaguars +3.5 at DolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Panthers +4 at SaintsPanthersPanthersSaintsSaintsPanthers
Vikings -1.5 at GiantsGiantsGiantsVikingsGiantsGiants
Raiders +3 at ChargersRaidersChargersChargersChargersChargers
Broncos +6 at SeahawksSeahawksBroncosSeahawksBroncosBroncos
Cowboys +2.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Commanders +3 at BuccaneersBuccaneersCommandersBuccaneers

2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe last time we saw Giants-Vikings, the Giants' pass rush was too much for the Vikings in a playoff game just two seasons ago. I don't think the Vikes have improved their OL since then, and I think the Giants will be improved over last year. Second best bet is the Chiefs. I'm on both home dogs, and the neutral site underdog as well.
PianowskiI like the LAC to get revenge for last year's beatdown. Chargers don't have a home-field advantage, but they have key edges at coach and quarterback. 
WhalenBo Nix turned some heads the final two weeks of the preseason, but going up to Seattle and playing against first-teamers could be a jarring experience. Nix's safe, get-the-ball-out approach should give the Broncos a higher floor than last season, but I don't see that being enough to keep up with the Seahawks.
PayneCardinals were a close second best bet for me. A healthy Aaron Rodgers with that defense could be Super Bowl bound this season.
Del DonWeek 1 is traditionally the easiest slate of the season for me to pick, and it wasn't any different this year, with dogs leading the way. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Dalton Del Don
Dalton Del Don
A former RotoWire writer, Del Don has been with Yahoo Sports since 2013.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne
Kevin has worked for RotoWire over a decade and has covered basketball, baseball and football. A glutton for punishment, he roots for his hometown Bills, Sabres and the New York Yankees. You can follow him on Twitter @KCPayne26.
Scott Pianowski
Scott Pianowski
An FSWA Hall of Famer and former RotoWire writer and editor, Pianowski has been with Yahoo Sports since 2008.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
