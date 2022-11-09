Fantasy Football
NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

Written by 
Jason Thornbury
November 9, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski got back to his winning ways last week, taking the week at 7-4-2 and opening a 13-game lead over second-place Nick Whalen at 81-50-5  (61.4 percent). 

He pushed on his best bet, though, while Whalen, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don hit on theirs. Bengals super fan Jeff Erickson faded his favorite team to make the Panthers his best bet ... and paid the price. Majority picks went 5-6-2. 

This week, the room has three unanimous picks — two underdogs (Seahawks and Steelers) and one favorite (Giants).  Six more teams received four votes each. 

Each picker also went with a unique best bet.

*Seahawks-Buccaneers at Munich.

*Seahawks-Buccaneers at Munich.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Falcons -3 at PanthersPanthersPanthersFalconsPanthersPanthers
Seahawks +2.5 vs. Buccaneers*SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks
Vikings +5 at BillsVikingsVikingsVikingsBillsBills
Lions +3 at BearsBearsBearsBearsLionsBears
Jaguars +9.5 at ChiefsChiefsJaguarsChiefsJaguarsChiefs
Browns +3.5 at DolphinsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsDolphins
Texans +5.5 at GiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsGiants
Saints -2.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelers
Broncos +3 at TitansTitansBroncosBroncosTitansBroncos
Colts +6.5 at RaidersColtsRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Cowboys -5.5 at PackersPackersPackersCowboysCowboysPackers
Cardinals +3 at RamsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsRamsCardinals
Chargers +7 at 49ersChargersChargers49ers49ersChargers
*Seahawks-Buccaneers at Munich.

WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI should know better by know — I've been consistently too high on the Steelers this year. But consider that the Steelers are coming off their bye, whereas the Saints are on short rest and on the road, plus T.J. Watt might be coming back this week. I think if anything the game should be a pick 'em, or even the Steelers as a slight favorite.
PianowskiMaybe this will be the week Tampa Bay miraculously wakes up, and it's hard to say how any team will handle an outlier trip out of the country. But I can't ignore that Seattle has been better than Tampa Bay for two months. 
WhalenThinking about the Packers is too exhausting — I can't do it anymore. Cowboys win and cover against a Green Bay team that feels like its close to giving up.
PayneI feel like when a team fires a coach and a new one steps in, the team rallies. However, that "new one" is Jeff Saturday, and Sam Ehlinger is still the QB. Everyone say a prayer for Josh Allen please.
Del DonChicago is at home with the better defense and an emerging Justin Fields facing Jared Goff in cold weather. What's up with that spread? 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Thornbury
Jason Thornbury
Thornbury is a senior editor at RotoWire. A former newspaper reporter and editor, he has also worked in sports television and radio, including co-hosting RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today on Sirius XM.
