NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

Scott Pianowski got back to his winning ways last week, taking the week at 7-4-2 and opening a 13-game lead over second-place Nick Whalen at 81-50-5 (61.4 percent).
He pushed on his best bet, though, while Whalen, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don hit on theirs. Bengals super fan Jeff Erickson faded his favorite team to make the Panthers his best bet ... and paid the price. Majority picks went 5-6-2.
This week, the room has three unanimous picks — two underdogs (Seahawks and Steelers) and one favorite (Giants). Six more teams received four votes each.
Each picker also went with a unique best bet.
Odds from BetMGM.
*Seahawks-Buccaneers at Munich.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Falcons -3 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Seahawks +2.5 vs. Buccaneers*
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Vikings +5 at Bills
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bills
|Bills
|Lions +3 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Lions
|Bears
|Jaguars +9.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Chiefs
|Browns +3.5 at Dolphins
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Dolphins
|Texans +5.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Saints -2.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Broncos +3 at Titans
|Titans
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Titans
|Broncos
|Colts +6.5 at Raiders
|Colts
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Cowboys -5.5 at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Packers
|Cardinals +3 at Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Chargers +7 at 49ers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|49ers
|49ers
|Chargers
|Commanders +11
Odds from BetMGM.
|Best Bet
|Steelers
|Seahawks
|Cowboys
|Raiders
|Bears
|Last Week's Record
|6-5-2
|7-4-2
|5-6-2
|4-7-2
|5-6-2
|2022 Record
|64-67-5
|81-50-5
|68-63-5
|66-65-5
|65-66-5
|2022 Best Bet Record
|4-5
|5-3-1
|4-5
|5-3-1
|6-3
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|5-2-1
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|68-63-5
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I should know better by know — I've been consistently too high on the Steelers this year. But consider that the Steelers are coming off their bye, whereas the Saints are on short rest and on the road, plus T.J. Watt might be coming back this week. I think if anything the game should be a pick 'em, or even the Steelers as a slight favorite.
|Pianowski
|Maybe this will be the week Tampa Bay miraculously wakes up, and it's hard to say how any team will handle an outlier trip out of the country. But I can't ignore that Seattle has been better than Tampa Bay for two months.
|Whalen
|Thinking about the Packers is too exhausting — I can't do it anymore. Cowboys win and cover against a Green Bay team that feels like its close to giving up.
|Payne
|I feel like when a team fires a coach and a new one steps in, the team rallies. However, that "new one" is Jeff Saturday, and Sam Ehlinger is still the QB. Everyone say a prayer for Josh Allen please.
|Del Don
|Chicago is at home with the better defense and an emerging Justin Fields facing Jared Goff in cold weather. What's up with that spread?
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
