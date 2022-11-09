NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski got back to his winning ways last week, taking the week at 7-4-2 and opening a 13-game lead over second-place Nick Whalen at 81-50-5 (61.4 percent).

He pushed on his best bet, though, while Whalen, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don hit on theirs. Bengals super fan Jeff Erickson faded his favorite team to make the Panthers his best bet ... and paid the price. Majority picks went 5-6-2.

This week, the room has three unanimous picks — two underdogs (Seahawks and Steelers) and one favorite (Giants). Six more teams received four votes each.

Each picker also went with a unique best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

*Seahawks-Buccaneers at Munich.